Just because the Fourth of July has passed and Memorial Day isn't for a few weeks doesn't mean brands aren't having sales. In fact, Old Navy is having their biggest sale ever, and it's coming so soon. The Old Navy 1 Day-aaang Sale is coming to the brand's online store, and you won't believe the savings that its about to offer style fans.

While tons of people may be prepping for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, Old Navy isn't letting customers slip its fingertips. According to a press release from the brand, Old Navy 1 Day-aaang Sale will actually have you saying, "dang," because its offering 50% off its entire online stock. Yes, really! Whether it's blouses, pants, or cute summer dresses, everything on the Old Navy website will be 50% off, but you'll need to shop fast.

The 1 Day-aaang Sale is set to begin on July 15 (the same day as Prime Day), and it goes for 24 hours only. You'll have a limited amount of time to get all the items you want, but if you mark your calendar, you'll have plenty of time to decide on what you want to buy before the big sale day actually arrives.

There are also a few other perks to the major sale Old Navy is hosting. First, if you're worried that there's a minimum purchase amount required before the deal kicks in, don't be. You'll snag 50% off everything regardless of its price or how much you spend over all. Secondly, you'll score free shipping regardless of how much you purchase as well. Yes, this sale is basically online shopping heaven. In fact, the brand says in a press release that its the biggest sale its ever hosted, even bigger than Black Friday!

There's only one thing to keep in mind, and that's the fact that the sale is online only, but with free shipping, who cares?

If you want to shop the sale but aren't sure where to start, these are some of Old Navy's latest options for your shopping list.

1. Safari Jumpsuit

This safari-printed jumpsuit features the cutest giraffe, tiger, and zebra print, and hey, if you're headed to see The Lion King this summer, it's ideal.

2. Classic Denim Shorts

A pair of classic denim shorts is a great staple for a summer wardrobe. Good thing they'll be half off during Old Navy's sale.

3. Open-Back Tank

It's summer, and that means it's hot. This simple, open-back tank top is the perfect way to stay cool in a classic basic tank.

4. Leopard Pants

If you've been on Instagram this summer, you've definitely seen that leopard print midi-skirt that's taken over style bloggers' feeds. Now, get the same look via this super-cute pants.

5. Hawaiian Shirt

Even if you're not on vacation, you can still feel like it thanks to this shirt.

If you want to refresh your wardrobe and can't resist a good say, Old Navy's 1 Day-aaang Sale is for you. Mark your calendar for July 15 and get ready to do some shopping.