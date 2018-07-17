Olivia Munn is taking some tips from the newest member of the British royal family, if her recent Instagram snap is any indication. According to E! News, Munn recreated Meghan Markle's Buckingham Palace photo during her recent trip to London. You know what they say: When in London, do as the Duchess of Sussex would (and did) do.

During her visit to the English city, the actor toured multiple historical locations with her pals, including Buckingham Palace. After all, you can't go to London without heading over to see the Queen's digs. So Munn, along with her friend Matthew Hoffman, took a memento of their time at the glorious palace in true royal style.

The two friends sat on the railing outside of the building in the same manner as the latest person to join the royal family, Markle. As you might remember, the Duchess previously visited the palace in 1996 when she was around 15 years old, as E! news noted. During her visit, she posed in front of the building, alongside her friend, Ninaki Priddy, on the railing, as well. Years later, of course, she would be able to count Buckingham Palace as one of the abodes of her new family after she married Prince Harry.

To make the recreation of Markle's moment even more clear, Hoffman posted the throwback photo on Instagram, too, along with his latest homage to it with Munn.

The photo of Markle at Buckingham Palace (which is third in the gallery below) emerged shortly after her engagement to Harry was announced in November 2017, per the Daily Mail. The publication noted that the snap was taken during the former actor's summer tour of Europe decades before she would become a part of the British royal family.

Munn has to be a big fan of the royal family and Markle (side note: Who wouldn't be?) to have recreated the photo so perfectly here. It's one thing to take a photo in front of Buckingham Palace, as many obviously do. But it's another to pay homage to such a classic throwback photo featuring the Duchess of Sussex.

This wasn't the only Markle connection that the X-Men: Apocalypse star had during her overseas trip. Munn met up with Serena Williams prior to her Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Semi-finals match, according to a snap that she posted on Instagram with her family. She wrote in the caption, "Brought the fam to @Wimbledon to watch this new mama win and secure her spot in the finals!! #goat" Seeing as though Williams and Markle are good friends, with the former Suits star even supporting her during the Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Final on July 14, this just puts Munn one fun degree of separation away from the actor-turned-royal.

That still wasn't all that Munn experienced during her trip to London with her friends and family. As she explained in another Instagram post, the group traveled all around the city, visiting many different popular locations along the way. In one snap, the group took a photo with the stunning Tower Bridge as the backdrop. Another photo showed the group on a classic bus tour as they took in the London skyline, complete with the London Eye front and center. All in all, it looked like the group had a seriously fun time in the historical city.

Many royal watchers out there can probably totally relate to Munn's fun Markle-themed photo recreation in front of Buckingham Palace. The cute Instagram snap just goes to show you that the actor is possibly just as big of a fan of the Duchess of Sussex as everyone else.