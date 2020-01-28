Orange: it's not exactly the most wearable colour. Conjuring up images of wotsits, fanta, and bad fake tan, when you think high fashion, orange doesn't necessarily spring to mind. That said, orange has been spotted on the red carpet numerous times this season, and the celebrities sure are making it look good. So where has this resurgence of orange come from? Here's everything you need to know about the shade, including how to wear orange in 2020.

Let's start with who's been loving orange as of late. Most recently, there was Little Women star and rising style icon Florence Pugh, who wore the most stunning satin one-shoulder dress for the Oscar nominee luncheon. Florence has increasingly become the go-to woman to turn to for what's hot, so her nod to orange can't be ignored.

Also spotted in the vibrant hue this red carpet season was Laura Dern, who sported a pretty halterneck design at the Critics Choice Awards, along with Michelle Williams, who sported a grecian style as she accepted her award for Best Actress in a Mini Series at this year's Golden Globes. And then there was Chrissy Teigen's get up at the Grammy's.

So where exactly has this trend come from? Well, terracotta hues, which offer a slightly more subdued version of orange, were spotted everywhere in Autumn 2019, particularly in the street style worn at Fashion Week shows last season.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Steve Granitz/Getty

Then there's the spring trend of bright, bold hues, which looks set to take 2020 by storm. Pastels are officially moving over to make room for these vibrant colours, including our newly beloved orange.

If you're tempted to dip a toe into the trend, I suggest starting small with one piece, and seeing how you go.

Here are seven of my favourite orange items on the high street right now: