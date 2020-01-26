Awards season is mostly dominated by movie and TV stars, but there's one major exception: the Grammys. The annual music awards see stars from a myriad range of genres gracing the red carpet, and the fashion is always next level. All the looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards prove that hasn't changed. The musical stars walking along the path to the show didn't disappoint.

While the Oscars and Golden Globes see the peak of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are arguably the most fun carpet when it comes to fashion. From iconic and out of the box moments like Lady Gaga's Bowie tribute, J.Lo's Versace gown, and Rihanna's cupcake dress, the Grammys see some of pop culture's most famous moments.

The 2020 Grammys didn't disappoint when it came to red carpet appearances. From woman of the night Lizzo in a stunning all white gown that evoked Old Hollywood glamour to alternative pop singer-songwriter Billie Eilish to Demi Lovato's return to the show, the looks on the carpet were as memorable as ever, and you won't want to miss a single one.

If you want to catch all of the style moments, here's all the looks from the 2020 Grammy Awards that you have to see.

Lizzo

Lizzo's all white gown and fur stole evoked old Hollywood glamour.

Gwen Stefani

Stefani was also a vision in white with her structured, brocade mini dress.

Lilly Singh

Singh's lime green frock offered a pop of color early on in the red carpet.

Jameela Jamil

The Good Place's Jameela Jamil wore a layered blue frock with a sheer panel above the knee.

Billie Eilish

Eilish's Gucci separates were perfectly matched to her now signature lime green hair.

Rosalia

Rosalia took the fringe trend to the next level with her red leather shirt dress.

Billy Porter

Porter's vibrant blue and glitter ensemble was a stand out as usual.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X's pink suit and harness proves that 2019's harness trend isn't going away.

Sophie Turner & Nick Jonas

Turner's Grammys look was a major departure from her hot pink frock at the SAG Awards.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

Jonas' head to to gold was a mood, and Chopra's stunning floral-detail frock featured stunning fringe details, a deep plunge, and train.

Maggie Rogers

Rogers' vintage Chanel gown is celestially inspired.

