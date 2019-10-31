Oreo Candy Canes Are Hitting Shelves For The Holidays

Are you a Christmas traditionalist or a Christmas rebel? Some people like their holiday treats to be as predictable as eggnog and pumpkin pie, while others take a more reckless approach to the holiday season and will basically eat anything stuffed into a pumpkin shape or that vaguely resembles a Santa. If you fall into the latter category, then this is your time to shine — because Oreo candy canes are back on shelves for 2019.

The Oreo Cookies and Creme candy canes have been something of a love-them or hate-them treat over the last few years. While some people have thought that cookies and creme is just not in the holiday canon — or a workable candy cane flavor — other people want to soak up that Oreo goodness in any way, shape, or form. If you've been wanting to try them, here's your chance. According to Delish, these beauties have been spotted in the wild again this year — so keep your eyes peeled wherever you get your candy canes and/or Oreo-based delicacies.

I find the flavor confusing, but intriguing — and I also think they would be perfect if you wanted to decorate a goth Christmas tree this year, a niche I never knew until now needed filling. If you don't want to head into stores, you can order them from Blair Candy for $3.85 for a pack of 12 — at just over 30 cents a cane (can I call them canes?), I'm going to call that a win.

If you just can't get enough Oreos in your waking hours, there are plenty of ways to get your Oreo five-a-day — even during the holiday season. In fact, holiday flavor traditionalists should cover their eyes because the new Oreo's Holiday Cookie House Set looks set to make gingerbread houses a thing of the past. I mean, if I could live in a life-sized house made of Oreos then I definitely would, and this is as close as I'll ever get to living that dream. Not only that, Peppermint Bark Oreos combine the needs of Oreo fans and lovers of the holiday classics, by stuffing an Oreo with an iconic peppermint and chocolaty twist. If that's not enough for you — and there can never really be enough Oreos — then mark your calendars, because Oreo Iced Coffee from International Delights will be hitting shelves in early 2020.

If you're an Oreo diehard, there's a good chance you'll be all over the Oreo Cookies and Creme candy canes — but if you want to stick with the classic peppermint flavor, then I don't blame you. We each have our own holiday culinary quest to fulfill, and you need to choose your own path, reckless candy cane flavors be damned.