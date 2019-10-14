Sugary coffee just got a whole lot more convenient. There are a couple of different types of people out there — firstly, there are those who want their coffee black and pure and strong and injected directly into their veins. And then there are the people who basically just want their coffee to be a slice of cake in disguise that maybe has a bit of a coffee buzz attached. Well, if you fall into the latter category, it’s your lucky day — new canned International Delight coffee drinks are on their way, and they’re rocking an Oreo iced coffee and Caramel Macchiato flavor, just because.

The brand may be best known for the creamers that you pour into coffee, but they also come up with some pretty tasty coffee drinks that have all of the pouring and mixing done for you. Spotted by Instagrammer @CandyHunting, these delicious looking cans aren’t around yet — but they will be soon.

“New canned International Delight coffee will be out early 2020!” the post explains. “This is the same coffee that is available in the cartons.”

Caramel Macchiato is an old standard when it comes to coffee flavors, but I'm personally pretty tempted by this Oreo option — you don't see enough Oreo coffee hybrids around and I, for one, am glad that International Delight is changing that. They have previously rocked the Oreo iced coffee as a limited edition offering, but this new canned variety looks like full-time fun.

If your daily coffee stop is taking too much time — or if the cost is adding up — then you might want to try a more portable (and affordable) to-go option. International Delight knows how to make your coffee sweet and creamy — they have a huge range of flavors to prove it — so if you like to start your day with a sweet caffeine zing then they’re probably a good choice. Sweet, sugary, coffee is kind of their thing.

In fact, International Delight has a slightly ridiculous range of flavors — allowing you to turn your coffee into pretty much any cake, bun, candy bar, or treat you can dream of.

I think the most exciting new addition has to be the S'mores Coffee Creamer that they come up with earlier this year, allowing you to get a slice of campfire goodness all year long. But then I also fell pretty hard for their Reese's Flavored Coffee Creamer, so it is hard to choose just one. Although I have to say that I did think that the Peeps Coffee Creamer was a slight step over the line. Peeps are a very singular beast with their own vibe and flavor — and it's one that I really have trouble imagining pouring into my coffee. I'm going to take a hard pass on that.

Some people like their coffee strong and serious, while others like to play around — that's OK. If you like your morning commute to be convenient and come with a sugar fix, then skip the Frappuccino and enjoy the grab-and-go goodness of International Delight coffee drinks that do all of the hard work for you. Plus, they give you an excuse to enjoy the taste of Oreos before nine o'clock so you'll be well on your way to getting your five a day (of Oreos) before lunch.