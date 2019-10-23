Peppermint Bark Oreos Are Back For The Holidays

It may still be October, but pumpkin spice can considered itself dethroned. While several mint and chocolate duos have been spotted on shelves in advance of the holidays, the reigning monarch of them all has finally made an appearance. That's right — we have transitioned into Peppermint Bark Oreos season, and it is a glorious season indeed.

If you're not familiar with this particular breed of Oreos, you get the classic chocolate Oreo cookies with "peppermint flavored creme with crunchy sugar crystals", according to the package. And, as much as I love actual peppermint bark, I have to say that the Oreo version is a whole lot easier to eat, in that I don't have to cover my kitchen in chocolate smears and candy cane crystals trying to make it happen, which is always a win.

If you want to get your hands on these, they've been spotted at Target for just $2.99 — and you should be able to find them at most major grocery stores and retailers. They're a holiday staple, after all.

In fact, Instagrammer @JunkFood Mom says you can find these alongside other Oreo winter treats — like their winter designs with the iconic red icing and the delightful White Fudge Covered Oreos. So if you want, your tastebuds can fast-forward all the way through October and November and head straight into December territory. But all of these offerings are only around for a limited time, so you might want to stock up before the holiday season is over.

As I said, this seems to be a very big year for all things chocolate and mint. Not only are the Peppermint Bark Oreos already making a splash, we've also seen the huge Starbucks holiday collection drop, and that has big peppermint mocha energy. But that's not all — there was also the exciting appearance of Mint Chocolate Twinkies, with their incredibly on-trend chocolate sponge and mint filling. And those are just holiday-based treats. If you start delving into the wider seasonal offerings, you get deliciousness like York Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate and Halo Top's Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crunch added into the mix. This year's winter wonderland is decidedly filled with chocolate and mint as far as the eye can see.

If you're already over the PSL vibes and maple is making you feel queasy, why not jump straight into some wintery bliss? There are a lot of different ways to embrace the holiday spirit and transport yourself with tidings of comfort and joy, but I'm pretty sure that the Peppermint Bark Oreos are the most delicious. If you're shipping chocolate and mint this holiday season (which I definitely am) they're the perfect place to start.