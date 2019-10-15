Oreo's Holiday Cookie House Set Just Canceled Gingerbread

If you're feeling hungry and crafty, then a gingerbread house is pretty much the only way to ensure you don't accidentally put a glue gun in your mouth. You can exert a little creative energy and also have a delicious, cookie-based snack at the end of your efforts. Well, what if I told you that you could go bigger, better, and more chocolaty than your traditional gingerbread house — because you can get your hands on an Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie House?

And it's actually a bargain. You can get this little beauty for just $10 from Big Lots and it's also been spotted at CVS. "Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun!" the description explains. "This kit includes everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house. It comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. Just open the box and start building!"

OK — there's one obvious point that's being ignored. In order to fully experience the joy of an Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie House, you actually have to have the self-control to build the house, rather than just eating the various parts and putting the icing directly into your mouth. That's why I would recommend having a separate pack of Oreos, a slice of cake, and a mug of hot chocolate while you build this — just to make sure that you get to experience the house in its final, actually built, stage.

This isn't the first time that Oreo has gotten into the holiday decoration game. If you don't want to wait until Christmas season to experience the deliciousness of themed Oreos, then you can grab yourself the Oreo's Monster Cookie Decorating Kit. You can make your own mummy, skeleton, or monster of your choosing — all out of Oreo goodness. Or you could buy the monster kit and the house kit at the same time and make some incredible and terrible holiday monstrosity.

Of course, there are tons of ways to get your Oreo hit if you don't want to go through the effort of making something. We've seen some pretty incredible innovation in Oreo crossovers recently, like McDonald's Mint Oreo McFlurry or the forthcoming Oreo iced coffee in a can from International Delight. Plus Oreos themselves are also giving us some pretty amazing flavor options. From the Maple Creme Oreos that are absolutely rocking my fall to the Mystery Oreo for 2019, which has a hint of cinnamon, there are plenty of Oreos flavor variations to play around with. Essentially, when it comes to Oreos this holiday season, the limit — for better or for worse — does not exist.