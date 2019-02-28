The 22-year-old American who died in June 2017 after being released from a Pyongyang prison put a human face to the escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea two years ago. President Donald Trump often references him when discussing relations between the two countries. But when Otto Warmbier's death came up at the Hanoi summit on Thursday, Trump spoke more generously of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) than he once did when discussing the young man.

"He felt badly about it. He felt very badly," Trump told reporters, referring to Kim Jong Un's reaction to the tragedy. The president also suggested that Kim didn't realize Warmbier had been mistreated while in prison. "He tells me that he didn't know about it and I will take him at his word," Trump said.

Trump used a markedly different tone in the immediate aftermath of Warmbier's death. At that time, he seemed to blame the North Korean government. "The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim," he announced.

Warmbier's parents also put responsibility on the DPRK government — they even sued the regime for $500 million in damages last year. In a statement published at the time of the lawsuit, Fred Warmbier argued that his son had been "singled out for exceptionally harsh and brutal treatment by Kim Jong-un."

