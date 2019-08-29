While I love little summer dresses and denim shorts one of the greatest, I can't deny that autumn is my favourite time for style. Teaming up chunky knits and jeans with statement jewellery is something I crave all summer long. And if you’re after a statement necklace, bangle, or ring this autumn, then you’re in luck. Pandora has teamed up with Nathalie Emmanuel and five other 'Muses' for their AW19 collection and the pieces are to die for. While you may know her best as Missandei from Game of Thrones, it appears Emmanuel has amazing taste in jewellery and she’s using her platform as a Pandora Muse to empower other women to explore their style.

With some super exciting projects under her belt, like the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise and Hulu’s adaptation of Four Weddings & A Funeral, Emmanuel is clearly one of the most sought after British actresses right now. She’ll feature alongside five other prominent women in Pandora's AW19 campaign. Speaking about the project in a statement sent exclusively to Bustle UK she said, “I would like to use my voice to encourage people to embrace exactly who they are and to be proud and to not be shy about it. Pandora as a brand allows you to create a style and look that fits you and it’s a journey of self-discovery.” She continued:

“I wear a lot of jewellery, and what I wear on any given day reflects a mood I’m in, or a certain style I’m enjoying right now. I think we should be able to do that in every aspect of our life.”

Pandora

The actress appears alongside model, actress, and dancer Larsen Thomspon, artist Tasya van Ree, director, writer, and consultant Margaret Zhang, and models Halima Aden and Georgia May Jagger in the campaign, which focuses on creating a community of women openly exploring the things they love. Speaking about finding her own voice Emmanuel said, “I found my voice because, luckily for me, I was born into a family of badass women who encouraged me to always do so.” She continued: “We have to really start listening to one another and listening to people who don’t look like us or believe in different gods or believe in different things or have different political views.”

She may have spent the last eight years commanding dragons and being an all-round phenomenal addition to the Game of Thrones universe, but Emmanual has always used her platform to lift up women in real life too. Partnering with the other Muses and Pandora, Emmanuel features in the gorgeous campaign imagery and has also created testimonials on what love means to her. She said:

“Whether it’s a relationship, or a friendship, or a work colleague, we’ve got to try to accept ourselves for who we are. Obviously we are always trying to get better, improve and grow. We all know what our individual challenges are, but you have to know all of that to be able to exist in a place of love in the world.”

What’s sure to be a completely gorgeous collection with an empowering message and group of women behind it, the Pandora AW19 Muses collection isn’t one too miss. Whether you’ve got a birthday coming up or just want to treat yourself, you need to check it out.