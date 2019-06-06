What's in the Strawberry Caprese Summer Salad? Well, according to the website it looks about as fancy as you can get. "Romaine and arugula drizzled with olive oil, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, salt, and pepper, topped with strawberries and balsamic glaze," the website explains — which is basically like you're on some kind of Italian holiday where you discover a thousand unique little vineyards but also, in another way, you might just find that you discover yourself. (Starring Jennifer Aniston.) You can get is a half offering or as a whole offering, depending on how hungry you are or how many bread rolls you want to pair it with.

If you happen to live in New England, you have even more surprises coming your way, because two lobster specials are coming to select Northeastern cafes from Memorial Day through Labor Day Weekend.

Firstly, Panera will have a straight-up Lobster Roll which is stuffed with knuckle and claw meat and served in a lemon tarragon mayonnaise dressing. Now, die-hard New Englanders will know that a proper lobster roll is served with only butter or plain mayo and maybe some lettuce if you're trying to be modern, but I'm sure the fancy mayo will add a little kick. But the most exciting addition is probably the Lobster Mac & Cheese, which is their classic mac you know and love all topped off with buttered knuckle and claw meat and seasoned bread crumbs. Not too shabby at all.