Celebrities have taken to all sorts of DIYs while social distancing. From at-home hair color changes to stick-and-poke tattoos (here's looking at you, Kaia Gerber), stars are taking beauty matters into their own hands — and Paris Jackson's new foot tattoo takes things to a new level. The singer and actor gave herself some new ink all on her own and documented the process on her Instagram feed.

In a photo posted to her account, Jackson sits on a stool and appears to use a real tattoo gun to ink a small design onto her foot. She captioned the image simply with two paw prints. Although you can't see the tattoo in the pics, Jackson shared videos to her Stories that gave viewers a better image of the new ink.

The small, swirling design appears just below her pinky toe. The piece is mostly finished in the clips she shared, but she continues to add details as someone films her. She wears a pair of gloves as she tattoos herself, wiping away excess ink with a wipe.

The new tattoo joins an already extensive collection of other pieces along her foot, including horizontal lines, arrows, and dots across her toes.