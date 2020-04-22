With salons closed and hairstylists and colorists unable to work, getting a cut or color isn't an option at the moment — but that hasn't stopped celebrities' social distancing hair transformations. Stars are getting antsy in isolation, and they're changing up their looks all on their own (or with some help from a partner or a kid).

Although some hair changes have been subtle, others have resulted in completely new looks. From Hilary Duff's blue hair to Elle Fanning opting for rose gold, color has been a major way famous faces are switching their 'dos.

Other stars, however, have attempted to give themselves trims or have cut their bangs out of boredom. Miley Cyrus gave herself a Tiger King-esque bang that would make Joe Exotic jealous. And Bella Hadid recently snipped her bangs for an early aughts side-swept look.

Then there are the men. From Anderson Cooper giving himself a bald spot while attempting to clip his own locks to Armie Hammer donning a brand-new mohawk, no strand is left unturned in the world of quarantine hair transformations.

So just how many celebrities have grabbed a pair of scissors or a box of hair dye? Here, all the celebrity social distancing makeovers so far.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus/YouTube

In an episode of her live show, Bright Minded, Cyrus revealed that she cut her own bangs while social distancing.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was one of many who chose to go with pink for their hair color, and she got a little help from boyfriend Anwar Hadid, according to Instagram.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning/Instagram

Elle Fanning went for an all-over peach-based pink for her hair change.

Hilary Duff

Duff's blue hair was one of the most dramatic social distancing changes, and the color looks amazing on the Lizzie McGuire star.

Selma Blair

Blair has been rocking her natural gray for a while now, but she returned to her signature brunette during social distancing.

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer's mohawk and 'stache are giving serious Joe Exotic vibes.

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

Bachelor alums Lauren and Arie gave temporary color a try with pink highlights and silvery blue, respectively.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt's pink hair was just the beginning of the pink trend.

Ricky Martin

Martin also chose a rosy shade at the beginning of social distancing, but he's since shaved it down and has gone back to his usual brunette.

Pink

Pink channeled everyone's chaotic energy when she snipped her hair while drinking, according to her Instagram.

Blake Shelton

Shelton let girlfriend Gwen Stefani add a few extra details to his mullet while they socially distance.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid's bangs gave the model serious early 2000s vibes.

More to come...