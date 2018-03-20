Less than one week after the National School Walkout protesting gun violence in the United States, there's been a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland. The school was on lockdown Tuesday morning, NBC News reported, and authorities say the incident is "contained," according to a statement on the school's website.

NBC Washington reported multiple injuries in the shooting, including some that are "critical," according to the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office. No deaths have been reported at this time.

Great Mills High School students participated in the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, TheBayNet.com reported, exactly one month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which took 17 lives. The Great Mills shooting also occurred just four days before the anti-gun violence "March for Our Lives" protest happening on March 24.

In solidarity, survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, are rallying behind the Great Mills students. "We are here for you, students of Great Mills," Parkland survivor and advocate Emma González tweeted. "Together we can stop this from ever happening again."

Many Parkland survivors are calling out Maryland politicians online, urging them to take action before another shooting occurs. "We are begging for our lives and politicians countinue [sic] to ignore us. This is on their hands," survivor Sarah Chadwick, who's been a vocal advocate in the wake of the Parkland shooting, tweeted. "This is what happens when we beg for common sense gun laws and you don’t listen. DO SOMETHING INSTEAD OF JUST SITTING IN YOUR FANCY CHAIRS!"

Students at Great Mills were also tweeting Tuesday morning, asking for support during the shooting. “Hi Twitter,” one student, Mollie Davis, wrote. “I am in Great Mills HS. My school is on a very real lockdown threat and there’s already someone possibly dead. Please pray for us.” Another student, who goes by Jayla on Twitter, wrote, “Please hurry up and get us out of this school now.”

Parents have been advised by police to not pick their children up at the school, but another high school about 15 miles away, TheBayNet.com reported. The local news site also said that three students were injured, including the suspect, who is a student at Great Mills, a source told ABC7’s Brad Bell.

“A school resource officer was on duty and took action to end [the] threat,” Bell tweeted. TheBayNet.com reported that the resource officer is unharmed, but the injured were taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where two are in critical condition. According to BayNet, the shooter fired at a female and male student before the resource officer stepped in.

A lot of Parkland students are pointing out that this shooting is all the more reason for people to come out and march on Saturday for March for Our Lives. "Each day it becomes more evident that we need change," Parkland survivor Sofie Whitney tweeted. "We won’t stop fighting. This won’t be the norm. It can’t be. Great Mills High School, on Saturday, and everyday, we stand with you. #MarchForOurLives."

There are currently more than 817 March For Our Lives events planned worldwide. The initial march, which will be held in Washington D.C., was organized by Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors. They estimate as many as 500,000 people could attend in D.C., according to the Washington Post. The only speakers at the event will be students who've been affected by gun violence.

"The shooting at Great Mills High School today is another reason why we are marching on Saturday," Parkland student, Kali Clougherty, tweeted after the shooting on Tuesday. "We stand with you, we love you, and we hope you march with us."