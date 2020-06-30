Derek Shepherd may no longer be on Grey's Anatomy (RIP), but the actor who played him is keeping his memory alive in a very important way. Patrick Dempsey recently posted a McDreamy quote on Instagram in the hopes that the fictional doctor's wise words would help to remind his followers why wearing a mask is so important in light of the on-going pandemic. As reported cases of COVID-19 continue to be on the rise in the United States, taking precautions such as social distancing and wearing face masks is more important than ever, which is something that the former Grey's Anatomy star made clear to fans with his post. Because if you're not going to listen to actual health experts, then maybe — just maybe — you'll listen to Dr. Shepherd.

"It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives," Dempsey captioned his June 29 post, which was accompanied by a selfie of him wearing a mask. Grey's Anatomy fans should be very familiar with this particular quote, as it's the same mantra Derek always said before he performed surgery on a patient. The character spent his entire career trying to save as many lives as he could and Dempsey is using that knowledge to help inspire others to do the same by wearing a mask. You don't need to be a surgeon or doctor to make a difference and prevent others from getting sick.

This isn't the only time people in the Grey's Anatomy family have taken a stand amidst the ongoing pandemic. In March, the series, along with Station 19 and The Good Doctor, donated masks, gowns, and gloves to medical workers and hospitals in need after supplies began to dwindle.

“At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station,” Grey's and Station 19 executive producer, Krista Vernoff, told Good Morning America in a statement, as per Deadline. “At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

The cast of Grey's Anatomy also put together a special video in March as a way to thank all of the healthcare professionals who were putting their own lives on the line in order to help others. "We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single healthcare worker battling on the frontlines of this pandemic," the Instagram caption reads. "We are so grateful for your sacrifice."

So do as your TV doctors say and wear a mask. It really is the very least you can do.

