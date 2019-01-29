Given the huge cinematic accomplishment that was Wonder Woman, it's no wonder that a second sequel to the Amazonian princess' story is already being discussed. While the first two films are set in the past, Gal Gadot's Diana Prince could see be heading to the future in a potential third film. According to director Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 3 won't take place in the past if she has anything to do with it. Instead, she's far more interested in showing Diana in a more modern setting.

In a Jan. 26 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jenkins revealed that she believes Diana's story needs to move beyond the past. "I'm not set, but I'm not dying [to do] another period piece," she said. Fans of the franchise know that Diana has been in a contemporary setting before, in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, but that doesn't mean that the third installment of Wonder Woman will take place right after those films in the present day. It could possibly take place in the future.

"It's definitely one of the things we talked about," Jenkins told THR about the idea. "I'm not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward. It's definitely a contemporary story. That's all I can say. Where we put it and how that gets figured out, I haven't totally nailed down."

At this point, Wonder Woman 3 is still entirely hypothetical. A third installment hasn't been officially greenlit by Warner Bros., but with Wonder Woman 1984 hitting theaters in 2020, the possibility that the popular franchise will continue is good. And whether she directs the third chapter or not, Jenkins knows how she wants Wonder Woman's story to end. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the director said, "I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3. Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that."

In addition to a potential new time frame for a third movie, Wonder Woman 1984, which finished filming already, will also include a familiar — but unexpected — face. Yep, Chris Pine will be in the second film, per Jenkins' June 2018 tweet. There's no confirmation as to how he'll return, since he died at the end of Wonder Woman, but he doesn't appear to have aged a day in the past 40 years between films. Don't get your hopes up on Pine being in a third installment of the franchise though. "I think Steve's done," Pine told Entertainment Tonight in a January interview. "I think Steve's done his bit. I wish them all the luck in the world."

While Pine's time with the DCEU might be coming to a close, the question of whether fans will be seeing more of Jenkins' incredible directing prowess in future DC movies remains unclear. While she sounds optimistic about a third Wonder Woman, she's not too keen on helming a Justice League film.

"The Justice League movie, I find those movies to be extremely challenging. I think they are fantastic when they are well done," Jenkins told THR. "But taking on all of those characters at the same time in the timeline ... Never say never, but I think everyone should have their moment to shine."

Even if there's no Justice League film in Jenkins' future, the prospect of seeing her take Diana into the present is tantalizing. Now, if Warner Bros. would go ahead and make Wonder Woman 3 a reality fans would be one step closer to seeing Jenkins introducing the groundbreaking hero to a whole new world.