Back in 2012, Pauly DelVecchio declared himself and Vinny Guadagnino the Jersey Shore "prank war champions." They may not hold that title for too much longer, though. Pauly D's daughter is a practical joke pro, the reality star told People, and her wily ways are definitely keeping her dad on his toes.

Pauly D said 5-year-old Amabella has definitely inherited his silly sense of humor. "She does pranks on me," he revealed. "She hid my phone, and she’ll keep the prank going for like an hour." Pauly continued,

"I see all my traits in her. She’s running around, she’s going to be a prank champion already. She knows everything already, she’s smart."

The DJ rarely speaks about his daughter to the media, but he did admit to People earlier this year that Amabella is taking after her dad in more ways than one. "She wants to be a DJ," he told the publication in April. "I got her a DJ room. She’s scratching records already. She’s so funny. She just wants to follow me around and do every single thing that I do."

Pauly isn't the only Jersey Shore cast member that has a little "mini-me" running around these days. In fact, almost all of the formerly hard-partying friends have had at least one child since leaving the Shore.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was the first of the group to bring a little meatball into the world. In 2012, she and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their son Lorenzo to the family, and Snooki gave birth to daughter Giovanna in 2014. Jenni "JWoww" Farley's got two of her own as well. She and her husband Roger Matthews share Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2.

Deena Cortese just recently announced that she and her husband, Christopher Buckner, are expecting a baby boy later this year. "Chris and I decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" she revealed in an Instagram post in July. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing!"

As for the guys, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro welcomed a daughter with his then-girlfriend in April, and he's actually been getting some solid parenting advice from Pauly these days. Of the guidance he's given Ronnie, the DJ revealed to People,

"I told him, 'Now you have something to put ahead of everything — make sure she’s good first. That’s the No. 1 priority, then you work on your relationship, work on yourself, whatever, but now that you have a baby, that comes first.'"

Who would have ever imagined that the cast of the Jersey Shore would grow up to be such responsible adults? OK, well, more responsible than they used to be at least. The whole crew has confirmed that they're coming back for the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — sans kids, of course — and the show's trailer promises that they're definitely not done partying yet.