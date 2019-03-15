It’s teaser tiiiiiiiiiiiiime. Just as MTV promised back in January, Jersey Shore legends DJ Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino are getting a dating show of their very own. The network released a promo for DJ Pauly D and Vinny's spinoff on Thursday, and the first look at A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is about as fun as entire pan of Funfetti cake. The show, which is set to start next month, gives 20 women the opportunity to compete for a shot at love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, and the two Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars have to compete for a shot at love with the women, too. Aw, yeah. Everyone on the show's competing, yeah. Here for the right reasons, yeah.

If you think A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny sounds like a DJ Pauly D and Vinny-ified version of The Bachelor, wait 'til you get a load of the fresh to death promo. The Jersey Shore spinoff's first look channels the vibe of one of those goofy promos for The Bachelor that ABC usually drops at some point before the season premiere, and I could not be more on board. It's The Bachelor promo parody of my gymming, tanning, and laundering dreams.

You know the promos I am talking about, right? The ones where The Bachelor stands in front of a blank backdrop, hams it up for the camera, smizes a bit, picks up a rose, maybe tosses some rose petals in the air, and futzes around with a prop or two. Black and/or red text is splashed across the screen, there is some voiceover, and at least one pun happens. The whole thing is corny in all of the best ways, and wow, did the Jersey Shore duo pay ever homage to the classic The Bachelor promo.

MTV on YouTube

In the Paul and Vinny version of The Bachelor teaser, there are red, white, and green rose petals. There are sleeveless tuxedo jackets. There is a duck phone. There is an air horn. There is a can of hairspray. There is DJ Pauly D curling a long-stemmed rose. There is Vinny applying Chapstick. And there a question that could very well be the most important question of our time: “Will you accept these bros?” Why yes, as a matter of fact, I will.

I would say A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny should get ready to compete for a shot at love with my heart, but there is no need. My heart already belongs to this show. I am going to go ahead and call it now: This will be the best new program of 2019. And thankfully, the best new program of 2019 will be here before you can say “You’re stalkin’ my whole life on the boardwalk”: According to E! News, the first two episodes of A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny will premiere on Jerzday, er, Thursday, April 11. Sound the air horn.