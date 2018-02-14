People With These 5 Signs Are Most Likely To Be An Olympian, According To Astrology

The 2018 Winter Olympic games are in full swing over in PyeongChang, South Korea, and that means one thing: Olympic fever is taking over. Even if you aren't that into sports in general, it's hard not to get swept up into the excitement of the Olympics. It's also nearly impossible to watch the games without having some sort of elaborate daydream about becoming an Olympic winning athlete yourself. Sure, you may be in your 20s with zero training, but it's fun to imagine yourself holding the gold medal as your entire country cheers you on. Some people, though, might have better luck than others - and your horoscope could give you a clue as to whether or not it's possible for you. People with these three zodiac signs are most likely to become an Olympian, and, come on... aren't you curious to find out if it's yours?

Of course, it's certainly true that anyone, regardless of their zodiac sign, could become some sort of successful athlete. That said, some signs have certain characteristics that make them better suited to certain professions. This doesn't mean other signs can't become Olympic athletes, it just means some signs have more of the traits required than others. After all, your sign can give you clues about so many things in your life, from what kind of career you'll have to where you should go on vacation. It makes sense that it would also give you an idea about what kind of athlete you would be!

Admit it: you're curious about whether or not your sign seems destined for Olympic greatness. I am too! Like it or not, people with these signs are most likely to become Olympians — so, you know, you might want to consider a lifestyle change if your sign is included.

Pisces (February 20 — March 20)

The Pisces sign is symbolized by the fish, so it should come as no surprise that a Pisces will generally love any activity that includes water. It also shouldn't be a surprise that the best choice of sports for them are swimming and diving. Maybe this is why, according to SwimSwam.com, the most common sign among athletes during the 2012 Olympic games in the U.S. swimming team was a Pisces — 13 out of 49 swimmers, to be exact.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

If you know anything about the Aries personality, it won't be shocking to hear that they make excellent athletes. A competitive spirit is in an Arie's nature. Anyone who is an Aries loves to focus on strength and bravery as well. According to Astrovera, "they want to achieve everything at once." Astrovera also says that, "Unbearable need to be always the first is giving Aries not only courage and bravery, but also a passion for the risky actions. And they know how to take risks for real. If the circumstances are successful, they receive the laurels of winners and a lot of new fanciers and admirers." Aries are passionate about winning and being the best, which gives them the motivation necessary to get to Olympic gold.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A Taurus is known for stamina and endurance — once they finish something, they see it through to the end, traits that are incredibly important for an Olympic athlete who needs a tremendous amount of dedication to a sport. Symbolized by the bull, anyone who is a Taurus is probably known for being stubborn and refusing to back down. A Taurus works great as a team and with others. All of these traits are, again, essential for Olympians.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A Leo is known for being a winner from the day they're born — obviously necessary to be part of the Olympics. According to Astrovera, "People born under the zodiac sign of Leo are distinguished by unswerving strength of will and desire to be recognized as a leader and a winner." Determined and hard-working, Leos are really better at individual sports than team sports - they want all the glory. And for many Olympic sports, that can only be an advantage.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A Sagittarius might be more carefree than some of the other signs on this list, but they are also always up for adventure — an attitude that comes in handy for Olympic athletes. Anyone who is a Sagittarius would be better off in team sports, and strangely, they are known for their connection to horses. According to Astrovera, a Sagittarius can be so focused on impressing others with their athletic ability that they stop focusing on themselves - this is bad for them, but good for their sport.