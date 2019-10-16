If you really want to jump in deep with that Christmasy spirit, then it's hard to see how you can top shortbread, cinnamon and brown sugar, and the gosh darn Rockettes. So keep your eyes peeled for this deliciousness that will be marching in and taking over your shelves in October — the new holiday Toy Soldier cookie from Pepperidge Farm is about to hit shelves. They'll go great with tea, coffee, or as a way to drown out your relative's disapproval this holiday season.

Growing up, there was nothing fancier in my tiny mind than the Pepperidge Farm cookies that I'd find in the pantries of rich kids at my school, so as soon as I became an adult I never missed a chance to indulge with a Milano or a Tahoe cookie (I still am not and will never be sophisticated enough for the Geneva). I may not be able to afford an actual pantry, but I can buy myself some sweet, sweet Pepperidge Farm goodness and dream. But this, this new blend of cinnamon and brown sugar might be enough to make these little toy soldiers my new favorite Pepperidge Farm flavor.

"Spiced shortbread cookie baked in a classic 'Toy Soldier' shape, inspired by the production’s iconic Rockettes number 'Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,'" the description explains. The Rockettes are definitely a Christmas institution, but it also claims to feature the perfect balance of cinnamon and brown sugar — which is really what I'm here for.

If you can't wait to get your hands on some cinnamon and sugar delight, then there are plenty of treats ready to satiate your palate until these little soldiers come to the rescue. You can try the McDonald's McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte or the new Pop-Tarts Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel flavor, has almost too much goodness in one place. Or you could just cover your body in Trader Joe's Cinnamon Bun Spread and call it a day. Even the new Mystery Oreo flavor seems to have a cinnamon vibe, so it's safe to say that this classic combo is having a bit of a moment to shine.

As far as holiday flavors go, there are some classics that never get old. And the base of so much holiday goodness comes with the simple combination of cinnamon and sugar — or, in this case, cinnamon and brown sugar. We can all raise a cookie and dunk it our hot cocoa to that.