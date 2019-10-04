In news that I'm not even entirely sure I want to share, for risk that other people might buy them up and mess with my master plan of buying five million of them, Pop-Tarts Pretzel flavors are on the way. The new shakeup will include a Pretzel Cinnamon Sugar flavor and a Pretzel Chocolate flavor — and, I presume, a third flavor that is just Pretzel Tears, for when you all show up to the grocery store and discover me living on a mountain of them, unwilling to share. Per Kellogg's, they feature "a delicious filling insider a pretzel-inspired crust with salt flake topping," and can be expected to hit shelves in December 2019.

The news of this new pretzel flavor comes by way of the 2019 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) annual trade show, which is being held in Atlanta from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4. In addition to the Pop-Tarts Pretzel flavors, Kellogg's also gave attendees a sneak peek of a highly-anticipated Fruit Loops-flavored Pop-Tart. Bustle reached out to Kellogg's to confirm this upcoming new product, and company issued a statement: "Starting January 2020, two beloved Kellogg brands are combining for a first-ever mash up. Introducing new Froot Loops Pop-Tarts, a tasty, frooty treat with all the deliciousness you’d expect from these two favorites."

That's right, y'all. You can finally put your Froot Loops in the toaster, the way I assume god intended. But while that is certainly exciting news, I feel personally as though it is extremely eclipsed by the two new Pop-Tarts Pretzel flavors, which I will obviously be stealing the names of for my first and second-born. Behold.

Courtesy of Kellogg's

Courtesy of Kellogg's

Essentially, Auntie Anne's and Pop-Tarts copulated, and created something that I have never tasted and yet would probably lay down my life for. (If you're wondering if I had any chill about the release of the milk chocolate-covered Lays chips or any other snack of similar salty-sweet caliber, the answer is heck no.)

You'll have to wait until December to put these in your toaster oven, but in the meantime, you can still look forward to another sweet-and-salty fix — Salted Caramel Milky Way bars are hitting shelves in October. Per the brand, they feature "rich milk chocolate, creamy caramel, and smooth nougat, adding crunchy salt for a sweet-and-salty twist on the classic bar." They'll start out as a Walmart exclusive, and then start rolling out to retailers nationwide come January 2020.

Another word to the wise for anyone else out there with a salt tooth? You can get any of your drinks topped with smoked sea salt at Starbucks. It is a woefully underrated hack, but eternally delicious (for reference, please try the secret Gossip Girl latte, which features it to perfection). But if you're looking for the latest sweet-and-salty snack on the block, you'll have to wait until December to get your hands on these Pop-Tarts — I'll be standing guard in the snack aisle and readying my toaster for the day.