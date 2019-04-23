Just in time for the warmer weather, Pepsi has launched three new flavors: Pepsi Berry, Pepsi Lime, and Pepsi Mango. The new varieties join Pepsi Wild Cherry and Pepsi Vanilla in the flavored Pepsi lineup, although notably, according to a press release, this fruity trio marks “the first time Pepsi has added a splash of real fruit juice to its cola, creating a bolder flavor experience that will bring a fruity delight to your day.” How did you know that fruity delight is exactly what my day has been missing, Pepsi? In any event, the new flavors are available now in 12-ounce cans; you can find them in 12-packs at national retailers, as well as in eight-packs at Walmart and Target. You’re going to have to act fast if you want ‘em, though — they’re only available for a limited time. Figures, right?

Although Pepsi itself was originally invented in 1893 as “Brad’s Drink” — named for creator Caleb Davis Bradham — Pepsi Wild Cherry didn’t hit the market until 1988. Pepsi Vanilla, meanwhile, came along in 2003, although it’s undergone a few adjustments here and there in the decade and a half since. (It’s worth noting, of course, that people have been adding flavored syrups to colas like Pepsi since the days of the soda shop; however, the marketing of ready-to-drink versions of these beverages is a relatively recent development.)

PepsiCo

With the release of Pepsi Berry, Lime, and Mango, however, they’ve got some new friends to keep them company. Said Pepsi Vice President of Marketing Todd Kaplan in a statement, “We are really excited to release these three new flavors, as they provide our fans with a flavorful new cola experience that combines the delicious flavor of an ice-cold Pepsi with a splash of real fruit juice.” He continued, “This unique twist on cola creates an unbelievably delightful taste profile that is unparalleled in the marketplace, creating a refreshing way for people to cool off in the warm weather.”

PepsiCo

Of course, calling them “new” flavors isn’t entirely accurate; all three of them have existed in some form in the past. A few different berry-flavored Pepsi colas have popped up over the years, including Pepsi Raging Razzberry and Pepsi Strawberry Burst, both of which hit test markets in 1991; Pepsi Lime originally launched in 2005, but has only been available internationally for some time; and Pepsi Next, which occupied the space between regular Pepsi and Diet Pepsi, included Paradise Mango among its flavors in 2012.

PepsiCo

What makes the difference this time round — besides the fact that all the flavors are being released in the regular Pepsi formula, rather than one of the offshoots — is the “real fruit juice” thing. Although Pepsi Wild Cherry’s ingredients do include “natural flavor,” the drink also contains absolutely no juice. Pepsi Berry, Lime, and Mango, however, all have 1% fruit juice in them in the form of clarified blueberry juice concentrate, lime juice concentrate, and mango juice concentrate, respectively. (There’s still “natural flavor” in each of them, too, but the juice is new. Also, who else is intrigued by the fact that Pepsi Berry’s form of juice is actually blueberry?)

The three new flavors are only available until June 14, 2019 — but until then, you can find them in 12-ounce cans at national retailers, as well as at Walmart and Target. 12-packs are available at said national retailers, while Walmart and Target will have eight-packs. Find out where you can buy ‘em near you with this handy-dandy Pepsi product locator. Bottoms up!