If you're still surprised by this soon-to-be married celebrity couple, you're not alone. Even Pete Davidson is shocked he's engaged to Ariana Grande. On Monday, the Saturday Night Live star admitted on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show (via Billboard) that he still can't believe he's going to spend the rest of his life with the Sweetener artist. His frankness is refreshing, not to mention endearing. The way Davidson speaks about Grande and their future together shows his geunine happiness, in addition to how much he admires the singer.

In a conversation that started out with Stern saying, "I think your love story is amazing," Davidson opened up more than he's done in the past about his relationship with Grande. Mainly, the comedian expressed how "very, very lucky" he is to be marrying the Ariana Grande.

Davidson put Grande on a pedestal his entire time chatting with Stern. He even referred to her as a "f*cking machine." He finds her remarkable and sometimes has a hard time comprehending how someone like the Grammy nominee agreed to marry someone like himself. He told Stern,

"I'm just f*cking lucky and I hope that I don't wake up."

Later on he said he tells Grande "every day" that she's "too good for him." He also admitted he showed her pictures of good-looking male celebrities to make sure she really wanted to be with him. "Before we started dating, I literally went through a list, I scrolled through a list of really hot guys on the internet," he explained. "I was like, 'Are you sure?' I was like, 'Here's all of One Direction. Are you sure?'"

The Howard Stern Show on YouTube

Davidson also can't believe Grande wrote a song, "Pete Davidson," for him, which is on her latest album, Sweetener. He gushed,

"I just thought it was something low-key for us, and then I, like, cried...nobody even opened a door for me. Nobody gives a f*ck about me, ever and I was like, 'This is the nicest thing.'"

He may not understand why Grande is with him, but the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer previously admitted she knew Davidson was the one after first meeting the comedian in 2016 when she was an SNL host.

Despite Davidson informing Stern he thought he made a horrible first impression, she revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August,

"I left his writers' room when we were writing skits and stuff for the show, and my tour manager was in the hallway. And I'm not a crushy person — like I don't have crushes on people, I don't know — but I left and I, like, jokingly said to my tour manager, 'I’m marrying him. 100 percent. I’m literally marrying him.'"

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Davison told Stern of Grande:

"Some people are meant to be together and some people aren't, even if they're good people, some people are not good in relationships together. And I just think we're supposed to be together."

The 25-year-old musician echoed Davidson in August when she told Good Morning America, "You just feel it, you know? He just ticks every box and just gets better everyday, and I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful."

Like the SNL star, people might have never anticipated Davidson and Grande's engagement, but that's the beauty of romance. You never know who's going to walk into your life and become your person.