With Mama Ru acting as host, you had to know this was coming. RuPaul gave Pete Davidson a drag makeover on SNL's Feb. 8 episode, and the meme-makers wasted no time using images of Davidson in drag for material you'll surely be seeing on your social media timelines for the foreseeable future. OK, so it wasn't technically Davidson himself undergoing the transformation; it was his recurring character Chad, whom Ru dubbed "the future of drag." (You may remember "Chad" from when he romanced J.Lo in a Dec. 2019 sketch.)

"There's a queen inside of you, Chad. All she needs is the crown, get my gist?" hints the enamored RuPaul's Drag Race host. (Pause for apathetic Chad's joke about something the sounds like gist.) "Time to get to work, b*tch."

And get to werk, they did. Ru's first lesson was teaching Chad how to master "the tuck." Only poor Chad missed her "junk goes in the trunk" instruction. "Oh, Chad, you have to tape it down and back, not up and front... That said, you have a magnificent penis." (More evidence to accompany those BDE theories.) Then, of course, came "the look" and a full face beat, courtesy of Mama Ru.

