Mama Ru came to slay Studio 8H down. During RuPaul's Saturday Night Live monologue on Feb. 8, the Emmy winner dropped nuggets of wisdom like only he could. One highlight: "If they ain't paying your bills, don't pay them no mind!" Of course that was only the beginning. In addition to "get the money up front," the RuPaul's Drag Race host also encouraged fans to not take life too seriously. He added:

"I take kindness seriously. I take love seriously. But all the rest, baby, just have fun. And if you follow your heart, dare to be different, and use all the colors in the crayon box, who knows where you'll end up?"

For those who may have been surprised to see him opening the NBC sketch comedy show out of drag, he had some more tea to spill. "I always say, you're born naked and the rest is drag," RuPaul explained to the audience. "Whatever you put on after you get out of the shower, baby, that's your drag."

Not up on you dragcabulary? Mama Ru had you covered there, too, breaking Drag Race down into terms non-watchers could understand: "Our girls gag us with their eleganza, death drop for the children, and slay the house down, boos." (PSA: Drag Race Season 12 debuts on Feb. 28.)

With all of that out of the way, Ru sashayed into a pre-filmed segment in which she gave Pete Davidson's "Chad" a drag makeover. Later, in between introducting Justin Bieber as the week's musical guest, the AJ and the Queen star played characters ranging from a Designing Women-esque diner to an inappropriate police officer.

Although this was RuPaul's first time hosting SNL, it certainly wasn't her first time on the show.

More to come...