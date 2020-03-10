Peter truly does share everything with his parents — including details about his sex life. Just before Hannah Ann met Peter's parents on The Bachelor, he told them all about Madison's non-ultimatum-ultimatum, and how he was intimate with the other women anyway. Not to be outdone, he then made things even more awkward by being all over Hannah Ann (who was meeting them for the first time, mind you) while they all talked. Needless to say, Twitter was very, very uncomfortable watching the whole thing.

More to come...