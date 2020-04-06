Everywhere you look... Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan continue to spark romance rumors. The duo have been shown quarantining together along with Bachelor alum Dustin Kendrick, leaving many fans to wonder if there's more going on with this relationship than meets the eye. And given the contents of Peter and Kelley's newest TikTok video, these two are having a lot of fun together — and trolling most of Bachelor Nation along the way.

Dustin uploaded the video to his TikTok account on Sunday, April 5, which features him, Kelley, and Peter performing their own makeshift version of the Full House opening credits. They recreated parts of the iconic sequence form the '90s sitcom, which showcased all the various members of the Tanner-Katsopolis-Gladstone family. In this new Bachelor take, there was Peter attempting one of his go-to magic card tricks, while Kelley cuddled with a stuffed animal, and Dustin cleaned the kitchen counter with gusto that would make Danny Tanner proud.

The clip is most likely Peter's latest attempt to one-up Tyler Cameron, who has been trolling him on social media about his dance moves — or lack thereof. In fact, their friendly social media sparring prompted the two Bachelorette alums to start competing in a TikTok dance battle in order to raise $10,000 for the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund.

Peter and Kelley may not be doing anything very romantic in the clip. In fact, they aren't even shown together at all. However, this is not the only time these two have appeared in various TikToks together. Rumors that they were dating initially gained traction after they were spotted hanging out in Chicago in late March. Since then, Kelley has continually made cameos in Peter's various Instagram Stories and Dustin's TikToks alongside the pilot, indicating that the two of them are quarantining together — or perhaps not adhering to the social distancing concept.

Neither of them have confirmed their relationship status, though Dustin has shared his own thoughts on the matter. "I think it's fair for them to come out and say what they want to say, but the only thing I can say is that they look really cute together and their interactions are really cute as well," he told Us Weekly during a recent interview, while also confirming that the three of them have been holed up in Kelley's apartment during the coronavirus outbreak. "That's all I can say on that and I'm sure you'll be possibly hearing stuff in the future from them, but I'll let them say that."

That certainly makes it sound like there's more than just a friendship going on between the two of them. Maybe one day they'll finally confirm our suspicions — via TikTok, most likely — but until then all we can do is sit back and wait.

