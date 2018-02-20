Batten down the hatches, because a The Bachelor 'ship fantasy is just about ready to set sail. During the Women Tell All taping, Entertainment Tonight told Bekah Martinez that Peter Kraus has expressed interest her. Understandably, she did not hate this revelation. Uh, if these two were to one day turn their interest into a relationship, it would be a Bachelor pairing for the books.

No, the breakout star from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor and the beloved runner-up from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette have not actually tried to get in touch. However, they have put feelers out in the ether, and those feelers sure are intriguing. Let us run with those feelers.

Back in January, Peter told ET that Bekah M. was one of the Season 22 contestants that grabbed his attention. "I didn't really get to see too much of them, because [I only watched the] first two episodes, but both [Becca and Bekah] actually seem like great people," he said. When the entertainment news site valiantly passed this information along to Bekah M. at the Women Tell All, she gasped, laughed, and quipped that she wouldn’t have made it past week two if Peter were the Bachelor. (Nice try with that joke, Bekah M., but you're only one of the most likable contestants to ever appear on the show.)

And Peter's ET shoutout to the not-missing Bachelor contestant wasn’t a one-off. When he spoke with Bustle's Associate TV Editor Martha Sorren about the current season’s cast earlier this month, Bekah M.’s name came up then, too.

Hey, fellow Bekah M. and Peter shippers? You may want to grab a nearby wall for support, because the rug is about to be ripped out from under all of us. Alas, it sounds like Bekah M. and Peter aren't currently trying to make something happen; these TV crushes may remain TV crushes. Bekah M. told ET that the idea of trying to contact Peter is “a little ridiculous,” adding, “I’m sure he gets lots of offers on a daily basis.”

And in a recent interview with Glamour, she not only said Peter has not tried to get ahold of her, but that she doesn't plan on trying to contact him, either. “Peter hasn’t reached out to me,” she told the publication, “and I’m sure he’s getting so many DMs from so many beautiful women across the nation.” She also said she has “way too much pride to pursue anything with him.”

Though she doesn’t think she’ll actually try to strike something up with Peter, Bekah M. did tell ET at the Women Tell All taping that he’s the reason she auditioned for the show in the first place. “I’m not going to lie,” she said. “When I watched Rachel’s season, I was like, ‘Wow, I can actually see myself with Peter.’”

This is not the only time Bekah M. has mentioned her motivation for going on the reality dating series. On last Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said she was “hoping it would be Peter” when she tried out for Season 22.

However, in the aforementioned Glamour interview, Bekah M. did offer up this sliver of hope:

“I mean, you never know! That’d be the hottest Bach couple that Bach nation has ever seen. Ooooh, that would be spicy! He is a beautiful man.”

She speaks the truth.

While nothing may ever come of Bekah M. and Peter’s comments about each other, it sure is cute to hear that these charming Bachelor/ette contestants find each other charming. But if these two Bachelor Nation alums did eventually reach out to each other and become a couple? Uh, they better get a spin-off immediately. Come on, who wouldn't want to watch a show about two incredibly endearing Bachelor/ette contestants who didn't find love on the show, but did find love via interviews? Only someone who was here for the wrong reasons, that's who.