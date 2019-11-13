Peter’s First ‘Bachelor’ Promo Is All About The Windmill — VIDEO

If Bachelor Nation thought they'd heard the last of the windmill, Peter's first Bachelor promo showed that's far from the case. On Wednesday, ABC released the first look of pilot Peter Weber as the main suitor of the reality dating series, and it's basically one long wink to his fantasy suite date with Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette.

Set to the song "Fever," the clip features cameos from all things fans will associate with Peter. There's an airplane, a nod to his profession, rose petals, the universal sign for the Bachelor, and, of course, a windmill. Eventually, they all come together when Peter emerges from the windmill standing in a suit and holding a rose.

Fans will never look at a windmill the same way ever again thanks to Hannah and Peter's memorable evening spent together. Following their night in the fantasy suite, Hannah initially shared they had sex twice in the windmill. However, there was much more to the story, as Hannah revealed during After the Final Rose in July. While Peter's family watched from the audience, Hannah admitted that they actually had sex in the windmill four times. Both the audience and Peter's parents erupted following her candid reveal. As for host Chris Harrison, he stood up and saluted Peter, who was somewhat shocked at Hannah's honesty.

Peter was revealed as the next Bachelor in September during the Bachelor in Paradise finale. He called the news "life-changing" and told Harrison he had been looking "forward to finding my girl, and that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with." Peter also said his parents have set a great example of what love looks like and that's what he hopes to find during his experience as the Bachelor. He even has "faith" in the reality series and told Harrison that he knows being the next Bachelor is going to work for him.

Not much is known about the upcoming installment of The Bachelor, including if a windmill will be featured during Peter's season. Whatever the case, ABC clearly isn't letting Peter or Hannah off the hook that easily.