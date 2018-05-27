Bachelor Nation's current sweethearts are living it up in paradise. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Memorial Day weekend trip to Hawaii is resulting in some adorable photos and Instagram Stories from the new couple. Those are in addition to Jared's Twitter confession on Friday, May 25 that he keeps getting called "Mr. Iaconetti," and he's "weirdly OK with it."

Ashley and Jared only recently revealed they're dating, and their news has delighted fans, who have long thought the Bachelor in Paradise alums are perfect for one another. The couple shared their story via Ashley's web series The Story of Us. In a 44-minute video they discussed their slow burn love story, and how they found their way to each other after spending quite a while as friends. Jared explained to People why he wanted to tell the world how he fell in love with Ashley. He said,

"Our close friends have watched our relationship evolve and understand how we’ve gotten to this point. But people who haven’t been a part of our day-to-day lives ask us 'Wait, how did this happen?' With this show, it gave me an opportunity to elaborate more than just saying 'I'm an idiot.'"

The couple appear to be enjoying their Hawaiian vacation if their social media updates are any indication. In a recent Instagram Story, Ashley sent a big thank you to their fans for sending so much love their way. She said,

"Jared and I are so overwhelmed by all the love and support that you guys have been sending our way. We never expected to get the kind of reaction we've gotten. So thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Every little comment touches us."

When they haven't been sharing cuddles in front of their cameras, Ashley and Jared have been relaxing, getting in some sun, and sipping champagne. Don't be surprised if their photos leave you wishing you were on vacation with them.

In what looks like an actual slice of paradise, Jared and Ashley happily offered up a PDA-filled photo that might make your heart melt if you're a longtime shipper of the two. Jared captioned the picture, "I'm the luckiest guy in the world." Cue the awwws.

Meanwhile, Ashley has her priorities in order, and is asking the important questions, like where is the free ice cream, Hawaii?

Add in Jared's Instagram Story about his doubts that Ashley actually loves him more than she loves food, and you're going to want Ashley to be your new best friend. Anyone who subscribes to the "fries before guys" philosophy has to be good people.

Come on, you know you want to be her BFF.

There's no way Ashley is going to let Jared have all of the fun, though. She's been sharing her own Instagram photos and stories of their adventures in Hawaii. And not to knock Bachelor in Paradise, but the island state looks way more relaxing than the show this couple is most famous for being on.

With sunsets like the one in Ashley's photo, their vacation looks like a dream.

By far, the cutest thing these two have done on their vacation is serenade each other with classic pop songs. The Instagram Stories where Jared can't stop singing to Ashley are equal parts hilarious and swoonworthy. And she seems to be a fan, since she's shared at least two videos so far.

These photos will make you want to send Rob Thomas a thank you note, just FYI.

Don't worry, Ashley, there's nothing annoying about seeing a Bachelor Nation couple so genuinely happy together. Keep those vacation photos coming, because they're nothing short of a romantic's dream come true.