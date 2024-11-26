These are no longer the best days of our lives. On Nov. 26, Bravo announced that Vanderpump Rules will be returning for Season 12 — but with an entirely new cast.

Season 12 will return to the show’s roots, with SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump — the only returning cast member — leading a new crew of waiters at her West Hollywood hotspot, plus her neighboring restaurant TomTom. According to Bravo, the next cast of servers, hosts, and bartenders promise to be “as complicatedly involved with one another” as the previous cohort.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between,” Vanderpump said in a statement. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

The series premiered in 2013 as a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, on which Vanderpump starred for its first nine seasons. The show originally featured former SUR-vers Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz, who were all messily entangled in each other’s lives.

As the drama grew, so did the cast, with Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Brittany Cartwright becoming some of the most notable additions over the years. In a full-circle moment, Pump Rules launched a spin-off in 2023, The Valley, following Doute, Taylor, Cartwright, and a new group of friends as they settled into family life.

Vanderpump Rules hit a new peak with Scandoval, which broke in March 2023 when Sandoval’s affair with former castmate Rachel Leviss was discovered by his now-ex Madix after nearly a decade of dating. As a result, the show earned three Emmy nominations for Seasons 10 and 11, but the scandal left the cast divided.

What Does The Cast Think?

After the announcement was made, some cast members were quick to pay tribute to the series. Kent posted an emotional note on Instagram acknowledging the show’s impact on her life.

“Sur was a place that became home,” she wrote. “I have such mixed feelings right now. It’s no secret I do not like change. This is the exception. I want to say thank you for rocking with us for so many years. This show changed my whole life. I’m unbelievably grateful for every moment... We rocked this b*tch until the wheels fell off.”

Madix shared an Instagram slideshow filled with memories from the past decade, saying that Pump Rules “will forever be that girl” in her tribute. “I am forever grateful to have been a part of such an incredible cultural phenomenon,” she wrote. “I’m feeling at peace with closing this chapter and I’m excited for everything that is to come. I don’t know that these were the best days of our lives, but they were definitely something special.”

Maloney posted a Season 1 throwback photo on her Instagram Story, with the show’s iconic theme song “Raise Your Glass” playing. “It’s a mixed bag. But I wouldn’t change a thing,” she wrote. “Thank you for the memories and the love the last 11 years.”

Vanderpump Rules is set to begin production on Season 12 in 2025, with the new cast and exact premiere date to be announced at a later date.