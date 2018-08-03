You may be wondering why Paris Hilton's shoe closet is a BFD, and considering that she hasn't been in the forefront of celebrity news as of late, that makes sense. However, now Hilton is showing off that massive closet, and it's bringing back series 2000s nostalgia for those who remember when a certain other celebrity used to grace the inside of Hilton's ever evolving wardrobe.

In case you don't remember (but basically everyone remembers because it's iconic), Kim Kardashian was, at one point, a stylist who was not just friends with Hilton but also helped her organize her closet. In fact, in the very early days of her rise to celebrity, she talked openly about her work as a stylist. Now, clearly, Kardashian has moved well beyond that role, and Hilton has moved well beyond her previous styles (thankfully because 2000s fashion was kind of a hot mess).

Now, the DJ, heiress, and beauty brand creator is giving people a look inside her extensive shoe collection (Like, her really extensive, $1 million shoe collection according to the Daily Mail), and it's proof that Hilton no longer needs Kardashian's help in sorting through her closet. She's got this thing down pat, and it's a marvel to see.

In an Instagram story, Hilton explained that she was flying back to Ibiza (oh, the life she leads), and she needed to pick out some shoes for her journey. Clearly, that choice is going to be difficult, but she's got an actual room filled from floor to ceiling with everything from pumps to sandals. Would you expect anything less from the progenitor of the phrase, "That's hot." Let's face it. This closet is hot.

While Hilton's shoes are clearly a wonder to behold, can she possibly wear every pair? If this is her closet in one location, does she have a whole other closet in Ibiza filled to the brim with shoes as well? The world needs answers, Paris! How many shoes can one closet hold? Clearly, Hilton has gone full on Ariel status with who's its and what's its of shoes.

Other than the massive collection of shoes, those, there's another thing that may have fans giggling to themselves in glee. She potentially learned quite a bit from her old pal Kardashian because Hilton's closet is practically perfect.

In the video, you don't simply see a few racks of shoes on the floor a la every 20-something with an apartment they pay too much for. No, this is a full blown, floor to ceiling closet, and it just so happens to be color coordinated. While clearly, this isn't the work of Kardashian, it's also clear that may be Hilton doesn't need her help any more at all. Though, Kardashian did certainly call on her friend for help with husband Kanye's Yeezy campaign. Clearly these two know how to help a friend in need.

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Regardless of who was in charge of organizing Paris Hilton's shoe closet, it's kind of overwhelming, and while fans may want to take a deep dive into its red bottom depths, does anyone really need this many shoes? Okay, yes. Yes, they do.