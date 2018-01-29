Photos Of Pink's Family At The 2018 Grammys Are So Sweet It's Going To Make Your Heart Burst

For some stars, awards shows are a family affair. This appears to be true for Pink, whose family came to the 2018 Grammys red carpet with her. The pop star walked the carpet with husband Carey Hart, her mom Judy Moore, and 6-year-old daughter Willow. The quartet looked absolutely stunning in various hues of black, purple and silver, and they're basically the cool family we all wish we could tag along with. One member of the clan was notably missing — Pink gave birth to a baby boy, Jameson, in early 2017, according to People, but apparently he wasn't ready for his red carpet debut.

Jameson did still manage to charm fans on Sunday night, as he appeared in the pop star's Instagram photos ahead of the ceremony. He was dressed to the nines, so perhaps he was around and simply out of the way of cameras — whatever the case, it was adorable.

Pink's always made it clear that raising her children is one of the great joys of her life, so it makes sense that her family would tag along with the Grammy nominee on her big night, where she also performed. Her daughter, Willow, has already charmed hearts across the country at other awards shows, and was the subject of Pink's moving speech at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

During that speech, Pink was everything we expect from her — she tore down stereotypical gender ideals ,and it seems clear that Willow has an unwavering support system at home no matter what troubles she may run into. "When people make fun of me, that’s what they use," Pink said she told Willow when she was concerned with looking "like a boy." "They say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I have too many opinions, my body is too strong."

"I said, 'Do you see me changing my body?'" Pink continued. "'No, mama.' 'Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?' 'No, mama.' 'Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?' 'Yes, Mama.' 'OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.'"

MTV on YouTube

Willow seems like a happy child, speaking volumes to Pink and Hart's parenting styles. Pink has also revealed in previous interviews that in their home, they encourage their children to be themselves. "Last week, Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman," Pink said in an interview with The Sunday People last year. "I was like, 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she’s like, 'Sure, Mama. And we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.'"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Pink continued speaking about how she'll always let Willow be herself as she continues to grow up — she doesn't seem to want to place any limits on her creativity and sense of self. "I want her to speak her truth and I want her to practice it now with me so that she can be good at it later," Pink said in the interview, according to People magazine. "I think one of the most helpful things to remember in life to be true to herself."

Pink's family is adorable, so is it too much for us to want them at basically every public appearance the singer does from here on out? It's truly inspiring to see such a solid family thriving in the public eye, and given how badass and confident Pink has always been, we can safely assume that will be rubbing off on her kids, as well.