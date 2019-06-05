Wednesday marked the final day of President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom, alongside first lady Melania Trump. Over the course of their visit, the Trumps — along with the president's adult children — joined Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and British Prime Minister Theresa May for a variety of press events and dinners. And for Trump critics like former White House photographer Pete Souza, photos of Trump vs. Obama with Queen Elizabeth are quite distinct. Even so, it's clear that no matter how different their visits seemed, they did honor similar traditions.

During his presidency, Obama visited Queen Elizabeth in London three times, though she never visited the White House. Trump's visit with the queen this week, meanwhile, was the second time the two met, per The New York Times. The last time Trump met Queen Elizabeth, however, was not an official state visit; according to the Times, Trump's last visit to the U.K. was downgraded to a working trip due to tensions between the U.K. and the U.S. following his election.

Though this week's state visit followed a two-year delay, it was still marked with some controversy. For example, Trump said that Meghan Markle was "nasty about" him, and described London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a "stone cold loser."

As Trump's first official state visit to the U.K. concludes, the following photos from Trump and Obama's respective visits with Queen Elizabeth speak to their different interactions with the queen. But even though their body language may have been different, many of the traditions and protocol observed by the presidents were similar.

The Trumps Arrive At Buckingham Palace Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images On Monday, the Trumps joined Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for a welcome ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

The Obamas Review An Honor Guard WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images During a state visit to the U.K. in 2011, the Obamas reviewed an honor guard of the First Battalion Scots Guards outside Buckingham Palace alongside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. As the Trumps did when they arrived at the palace, the Obamas posed with their hands on their hearts while the royal family did not.

A State Banquet At Buckingham Palace WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images As part of the Trumps' state visit, Queen Elizabeth hosted a state banquet in their honor at Buckingham Palace. During the banquet, the president and the queen made a toast.