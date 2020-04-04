Some good news amid the new coronavirus pandemic: Pink announced her COVID-19 recovery via Instagram on Friday, April 3. The "Walk Me Home" singer explained that she and 3-year-old son Jameson (with husband Carey Hart) were showing COVID-19 symptoms two weeks ago. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she shared. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

Although she noted she was fortunate enough to get tested, the three-time Grammy winner added that it's "an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible." As Pink elaborated on social media: "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Responding to an April 4 tweet, which stated she "[lashed] out at the nation's response to the pandemic," the musician wrote, "Darn right I did. Shouldn't we all?"

In what she called "an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day," Pink announced that she's donating $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. She explained she'd chosen Philadelphia's Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund to receive $500,000 in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for almost two decades. The institution's chief medical officer tweeted his thanks to Pink, who replied: "I love your hospital, and I love philly. I will pray for you every single day."

She pledged the other $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones," Pink posted. "You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."

While in quarantine, Pink revealed she'd cut her own hair in a comedic March 24 Instagram post. The singer admitted she'd been drinking when she got the "brilliant idea" that she could "totally cut hair," revealing her partial buzz cut. She also jokingly asked her followers if she was giving them "Alyssa Milano vibes." After Pink's COVID-19 reveal, Milano gave her stamp of approval, replying to her Tweet: "So glad you're ok. And I love your haircut."

Like Milano, fans are similarly glad to know Pink and Jameson have recovered from the virus. Her donations should go a long way in helping others achieve the same outcome, too.

