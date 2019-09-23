The Emmys 2019 red carpet was not red this year — it was purple! This allowed celebrities the opportunity to borrow the color and incorporate it into their fabulous ensembles instead (or at least that's the theory we're going with). Red and pink gowns and jumpsuits were all the rage at this year's awards show, proving that even though fall is basically here, you can still rock the bright and beautiful colors as bold and loudly as you wish.

From nominee Mandy Moore, who wore a custom Brandon Maxwell gown, to Taraji P. Henson, who rocked a Vera Wang dress with a plunging neckline, we were all seeing red and pink. The combination was a popular one, seen on several actresses, but it was also trendy on its own. Sandra Oh looked stunning in a punch pink, off-the-shoulder number while Joey King looked like an absolute Hollywood starlet in strapless auburn frock, both designed by Zac Posen.

Here is a roundup of all the celebrities who rocked the trend at the 2019 Emmys. We predict we'll all be seeing a lot of pink and red in the future. Just you wait.

Mandy Moore Mandy Moore stunned in this Brandon Maxwell gown. Look at that slit!

Susan Kelechi Watson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Great co-stars think alike. Susan Kelechi Watson showed up in a similar pink and red colorblocked gown as Moore. Embarrassing? Hardly. "Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl, Susan Kelechi Watson," Moore captioned her Instagram.

Marisa Tomei Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Marisa Tomei showed a little shoulder and a lot of leg in this Ralph & Russo gown.

Taraji P. Henson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We see you, Taraji! She was born to wear this exquisite Vera Wang gown.

Dascha Polanco Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another trend of the evening? Pink, poufy sleeves. Polanco rocked the biggest of them all.

Sandra Oh Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Killing Eve fans were delighted to see Sandra Oh in this pink dress. Fashionistas were even more delighted because of how beautiful the body-con Zac Posen gown was.

Joey King Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joey King looks like a queen in this glamorous Zac Posen gown.

Catherine Zeta Jones Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images