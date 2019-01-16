Women in Wisconsin currently face several laws that make it harder to get an abortion — but perhaps not for long. In federal court Wednesday, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin sued to overturn abortion laws in the state that limit access to medical abortions and stop nurse practitioners from performing any abortions, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The lawsuit focuses on three laws, according to the Associated Press, including one that makes it a felony for anyone who is not a doctor to perform an abortion. Planned Parenthood argues that licensed nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives could also safely perform some types of abortions.

That assessment's in line with findings by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Public Health Association, and the World Health Organization, according to the lawsuit. However, Wisconsin is one of many states to limit providing abortions to physicians.

The second law in question requires that doctors be physically present to perform an abortion. If overturned, women could have a medical abortion without having to visit a far-away clinic. Women could instead talk with a doctor or nurse through video chat and then self administer the required medication. The third law requires women to see the same doctor twice on two separate visits to get the abortion drug.

More to come...