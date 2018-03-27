When it comes to trying out new sex toys, it's always good to find something that puts a smile on your face. And Lovehoney, one of the world’s largest online sex toy retailers, launched new line that's designed to do just that. The line, called Positive Vibes, is a set of four affordable vibrators that each come with a motif or saying that reminds you to keep it positive in the bedroom — and in life.

For many, vibrators are a fun addition to the bedroom, but for some women they're a necessity. In fact, only an estimated 25 percent of women can orgasm from penetration alone — and that's very much the minority. There's no shame in needing something more to orgasm — most women do. And a vibrator is a great way to get what you need, either by yourself or with a partner.

This range was designed to even the playing field for everyone by making an accessible set of toys. "When thinking of the production behind Positive Vibes, in particular, we wanted to design a collection that was fun, unapologetic, and a little bit tongue-in-cheek, but still delivered seriously sensational pleasure," Coco Cameron, Lovehoney sexpert, tells Bustle. “Playtime in the bedroom (or wherever you choose to play for that matter) should be a fun experience no matter how many people are involved, be it one, or five. We wanted a range that reflected that ethos. The spectrum of vibrators were designed for comfortable insertion and easily-controllable pleasure, thanks to the twist base, so you can relax and let the toys work their magic.”

So if you're looking for a feel-good beginner's toy or just to mix up your set, the Positive Vibes range is a good place to start. They are all priced at just $19.99, which makes them a great option for someone who is new to sex toys or just wants to expand their collection with something fun that won't break the bank. They all offer multi-speeds, tapered heads, and, of course, quiet vibrations so you can have some proper alone time without letting everyone in the house know what you're up to.

The designs on these are all amazing. But, fundamentally, the line is about positivity. It's not only just a nice twist to have, but it can also help make you comfortable in the bedroom.

“A positive energy can help in the bedroom because it provides a level of comfort, which is super important for your own sexual being and state, and also relieves that dreaded performance pressure from both yourself and any partners present," Cameron says. "Being at ease in the bedroom enhances intimacy, puts you in touch with your own body, and therefore results in maximum pleasure during playtime."

Hey, here's no reason that sex toys have to be serious all the time. Sure, sometimes you want one that's just going to get the job done just how you like it, but there's nothing wrong with getting a little whimsical when it comes to masturbation or sex with a partner. Pick one that's going to put a smile on your face. Positive vibes all around.