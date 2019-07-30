Friends fans, this is for you. You're never going to be able to afford that apartment in the West Village that they had on the show, because I estimate it would cost about $45,000 a day to rent. But now you can get a lot closer to living the Friends dream. The Pottery Barn Friends collection has finally arrived.

We knew it had to be here someday — the rumors have been around for a while and the excitement has been brewing — but now it turns out that you're mere hours from being able to get your hands on the real collection. Twenty-five years after our favorite show debuted, it's time to celebrate by decking your home out in some gorgeous new furnishings. And yes, before you ask, there is obviously the famous Apothecary table. Phoebe would be horrified and I'm loving it.

“FRIENDS is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, and we are excited to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary with this spirited FRIENDS-inspired collection for the home,” Marta Benson, Pottery Barn President, explained in a press release. “The Pottery Barn assortment is a nod to the enduring popularity of the show, its cast of characters and nostalgic references, and it gives FRIENDS fans yet another way to enjoy, relive and share their favorite moments.”

Launching Tuesday, July 30, you'll be able to get your hands on these amazing pieces in-store and online — and prices start at just $12.50.

So whether you want just a little taste of Friends or you want to cover your whole apartment in their signature style, the choice is yours. From a whole lot of throw pillows to wall art, there's a lot to choose from. So far, my personal favorite of all of the things I've spotted is a "You're My Lobster" mug, which is straight-up too pure for this world.

I have to say, the apothecary table is definitely beauty — but then so is the "Joey Doesn't Share Food" tea towel — and they even have the disgusting Shepherd's Pie trifle immortalized forever. Seriously, there are so many different options for every kind of Friends fan.

And, truth be told, Friends fans have been making hay while the sun shines. With the 25th anniversary upon us, we have seen an outright explosion of Friends merch. First, there were the Friends Central Perk coffee tumblers which you can personalize with your name right down the side, just to make sure that you — like Joey — never have to share. Then it went a step further, with Friends-themed wine glasses for your wedding. Because if you really want to demonstrate your love for the show, why not make it an integral part of the most important day of your life? You can live the Friends dream in a big way, no matter how you want to incorporate it.

Are you a Phoebe or a Joey? A Chandler or a Monica? Or even, dare I say, a Ross or a Rachel? Friends managed to appeal to a hugely wide-ranging audience and its popularity is still strong even decades later. But now, you can bring the whole gang home — so keep your eyes peeled from July 30, when they'll be there for you.