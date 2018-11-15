Black Friday is around the corner, and you may be wondering where to scout out some of the best deals. Let's begin with what Black Friday actually is. Black Friday has only really been big in the UK for the last several years. Before that, it was an American-born thing. Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. (which is the fourth Thursday in November). So for example, this year Black Friday is on 23 November. The main idea is that brands and shops everywhere offer massive discounts on their items, usually for one day only, but online deals increasingly have been lasting the entire weekend or even week. This year, online retailer Pretty Little Thing's black Friday deals are pretty impressive; here's all you need to know.

This year Pretty Little Thing are going all out. Interestingly, they started their BF proceedings rather early, sending out special "unicorn tickets" in their customers' orders, in time for the big day of discounts. Each customer who received a ticket can then log on to their site to see what they've won, with discounts ranging from 10 percent to a very enticing 50 percent. And even better, if a unicorn appears on screen while you're entering your details, you'll automatically be entered into a draw for the chance to win bigger prices like a holiday. Niceeee.

With this in mind, I've picked out a selection of the coolest pieces on the site right now so you'll be ready as soon as Friday 23 November arrives. Here's what I'm hoping is included.

Grey Polka Dot Button Through Dress £25 PrettyLittleThing While this dress will look great with bare legs in summer, it's one of those versatile pieces you can also rock with a pair of thick tights, biker boots and chunky knits. The ultimate transitional piece, essentially.

Stone Borg Jacket £40 PrettyLittleThing The borg jacket is as relevant as ever. Stylish and super warm, it's a great trans-seasonal item of outerwear while we wait for the seeeeeriously cold weather to take hold and for the big long coats come out.

Lime Crime Eyeshadow Palette Venus III £34 PrettyLittleThing Vegan makeup brand Lime Crime have some of the most covetable palettes around, and many of them are available on Pretty Little Thing. This one offers soft shimmer pastel shades along with a couple of bolder hues to amp it up a little.

Black Paris Oversized T-Shirt £10 PrettyLittleThing Everyone needs a cool printed tee like this one, and when you think about styling, the options are endless. Tuck it into high waisted jeans and pair with heeled boots or throw it over a silk slip dress for maximum impact.