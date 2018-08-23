Even royal princes are gearing up to head back to school. According to People, when he does head back to Thomas's Battersea, Prince George's school curriculum sounds like a blast. His schedule is reportedly packed with every fun activity that you could ever think of, including one particular activity that's bound to make his aunt Meghan Markle super proud.

George is set to start Year 1 of school during the week of Aug. 27. During Year 1 (which is the equivalent to Kindergarten in the U.S.), there are so many activities that the Prince and his classmates will get to enjoy. Of course, he'll still study all of the core classes, such as English, history, math, and science. But, George will also take part in some interesting specialty classes, according to the school's website. His studies will have him learning about technology, art, poetry, French, and even ballet. Additionally, there's one activity he'll take part in that has a special connection to the Duchess of Sussex — drama.

The young Prince won't just study drama, though, he's actually going to perform in some plays, too. According to the Thomas's Battersea school site, students will engage in a 40-minute theater lesson each week. Later in the school year, the students will take part in a drama festival where they'll get onstage and perform. Thankfully, he'll be able to run lines with his theater-trained aunt before any of his exciting performances.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As you're probably well aware, Markle has an established background in the drama realm. She starred in the popular series Suits for seven seasons and appeared in a slew of other programs, including a couple Hallmark movies. Not only does she have all of this real-world acting experience, but she also has a well-earned college degree in the field, as well. According to People, the former actor attended Northwestern University, where she double-majored in Theater and International Relations. Given Markle's extensive theater background, it's pretty clear to see where George will be able to get all of his acting advice from.

Prince George, or George Cambridge, as he's known to his classmates, will get to try his own hand at acting soon enough, as his school year is almost set to begin. When his first day back arrives, there's a good chance that you could see some other famous royal faces, too.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In September 2017, when he first started preschool at Thomas's Battersea School, his father, Prince William was right by his side. His mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, unfortunately couldn't make it to the milestone moment as she was experiencing side effects from her third pregnancy, per the BBC. But, maybe royal watchers will find William and Catherine by George's side this year as he starts Year 1 of school. It would certainly serve as an adorable family outing for the Cambridges.

It certainly sounds as though Prince George will be busy with all of the fun activities in store for him at Thomas's Battersea, whether it's studying technology or theater. And just in case he needs any help with his drama homework, at least he can always count on his Aunt Meghan to help.