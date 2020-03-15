Only a few months after moving to Canada, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will return to the United Kingdom over the summer, as per E! News. Meghan, Harry, and Archie will vacation with Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to The Sunday Times. The couple will also return to London in June for the Trooping the Colour parade, an event held in honor of the Queen's birthday.

On March 9, Harry and Meghan attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge marking their final engagement as senior members of the royal family. Archie remained in Canada with his nanny during the trip, which means their reported summer vacation to Balmoral Castle will be the first time the whole royal family is reunited since the couple announced they're decision to step back from their senior roles.

Harry and Meghan are also expected to spend time with Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Birkhall, a retreat owned by Charles on the Balmoral Estate, as per the Times. The outlet did not specify if William and Kate, who make an annual trip to the Scotland estate, would vacation with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at the same times as their relatives.

The visit will be Meghan and Archie's first visit to Balmoral, as in 2019, the new parents declined an invitation to the castle in the Scottish Highlands, as reported by People. The Sussexes may have decided to attend this year's getaway as a gesture of goodwill. In January, Meghan and Harry announced their plan to step back from royal responsibilities and "carve out a progressive new role within this institution" on Instagram.

The couple vowed to "work to become financially independent," while continuing to "fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Following the announcement in January, Buckingham Palace released an initial statement which read: "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

However, the couple reached an agreement with the royal family, who issued a new statement at the end of January. Queen Elizabeth wrote that she hoped the arrangement would allow Meghan and Harry to, "start building a happy and peaceful new life." During their recent trip to the U.K., the Queen invited the couple to church in what appeared to be a gesture of support, according to People.

Meghan and Harry have been living in Canada since announcing their royal exit, and will reportedly spend time in Los Angeles over the summer months as well, as per People. Yet Harry, Meghan, and Archie, will make plenty of time to see the royal family members in coming months, reportedly starting with their first family vacation to Balmoral.