Time flies when you’re totally loved up, so it came as a total surprise when I realised that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just celebrated their six month wedding anniversary yesterday. Given that the pair are practically attached at the hip, it turns out that they’re probably going to spend some time apart later this month. The Duke of Sussex going to be nipping off on a solo engagement later this month, which sadly means that Harry and Meghan will spend an important anniversary apart. Don't fear though, it's not their wedding anniversary, but a year since they announced their engagement.

Kensington Palace announced on Twitter that Prince Harry will be heading off to Zambia between Nov. 26 and 27, which clashes with the anniversary of the engagement announcement on the 27th. It sounds like the trip is a pretty major deal as it was apparently “at the request of the Foreign Office”.

I reached out to a spokesperson for Kensington Palace to find out whether or not Markle would be joining him. They told me, "It will just be The Duke of Sussex visiting Zambia. He will be attending a board meeting for African Parks, of which he is President. As he is in the region, the FCO has asked The Duke to include additional engagements." So Markle won't be jetting off to Zambia with him. To be fair, it makes total sense given that she’s pregnant at the moment and it’s a long way to go for a relatively short appearance.

The Palace released the details of Prince Harry’s schedule and TBH, I’m already exhausted just reading about it. Bearing in mind that he’s only there for two days, he’s apparently slated to attend a “reception to celebrate UK-Zambia relations”, “visit Burma Barracks to attend an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian Veterans”, “attend events for the QueensComTrust”, and “visit BongoHive, Zambia’s first technology and innovation hub”. If I was expected to go along to all that plus grow a baby at the same time, I’d be absolutely shattered.

Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement last year and it was a rare moment of light amongst the relatively dark news cycle. The Suits actress instantly won over the nation with her easygoing manner and became an automatic fashion icon, with many honing in on her pristine white Line the Label coat.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They walked out to greet the press to make the formal announcement at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens, where they posed for photographs and Markle flashed the ring that Prince Harry had designed himself.

Although it’s sad that they won’t be together on Nov. 27, they celebrated their six month wedding anniversary in style on Monday evening. The pair attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium, which marked Markle’s first time at the iconic event, which included performances from the likes of George Ezra, Clean Bandit, and Andrea Bocelli.

Markle even wound up meeting the boys from Take That backstage, but did what most of us could not and refrained from fangirling.

That all said, when you boil an anniversary down, it’s really just another day of the year. The most important thing in any relationship is that you’re both lifelong partners and just as in love on all the other days of the year as well. TBH, I think Meghan and Harry have that down pat.