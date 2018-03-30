Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting hitched in just 49 days, so you’ll have something to look forward to after the high of Avengers: Infinity War wears off. What everyone really cares about, let’s be honest, is what Markle will be wearing when she walks down the aisle, but that’s one secret that’s being kept closest to the vest. There are other wedding secrets leaking out, though, like the details of Harry and Meghan Markle’s bachelor and bachelorette parties, which are undoubtedly fit for royalty.

They’re vague details, but details nonetheless. Vanity Fair’s royal expert Katie Nicholl said that Markle’s bachelorette party — or as they say in merry old England, “hen party” — is being planned by her friend Markus Anderson. A source told Vanity Fair that Anderson, a consultant for the very fancy Soho House Group, is just the man for the hen party job:

"It is going to be fabulous, glamorous, and very exclusive. Marcus knows some wonderful venues; saying that, I bet he’ll keep it simple and close to home."

No word on where exactly this supposedly "simple" affair will be held, but Anderson has already proved to be a great planner for Harry and Markle. According to the Daily Mail, Markle calls Anderson "one of her closest friends in the world," and he also reportedly planned one of her and Harry's very first dates in 2016.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Prince Harry, he’s reportedly given the reins of his bachelor party —or, as they say in merry old England, “stag do" — over to his brother Prince William and his best friend Tom Inskip, also known as Skippy. I suppose that's less weird in the U.K. as they don't eat as much peanut butter, but something about a grown man named Skippy... well, that's neither here nor there. Harry's "stag do" has a good chance of happening in Mexico, according to Nicholl at Vanity Fair. Skippy was seen scouting locations, and a friend told Nicholl:

"Tom is in charge of finding the location. It has to be somewhere they won’t be found and a place they can completely take over. Tom was checking out this fabulous place in Mexico last week and he loved it."

Privacy is absolutely key, although paparazzi are sure to be swarming anywhere they think is within 50 miles of Harry and his pals.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Harry did have a reputation for being a wild card when it came to drinking and smoking and general mischief, but apparently Markle has calmed him down a bit. His brother, William, will reportedly be tasked with keeping him in line so there's nary a Vegas incident.

Markle had what looked like a bachelorette/hen party earlier this month when she and a bunch of friends had a spa weekend at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. But judging by the new report, it looks like maybe that was just a primp and pamper weekend and the official bachelorette party is yet to come.

As for other tidbits about the May 19 nuptials,Vanity Fair reports that Markle is very hands-on in planning the wedding and has a clear vision of what she wants for her big day, especially the flowers. As for her cake, it's elderflower and lemon flavored, which, if you've seen even one episode of The Great British Bake Off, you'll know is an extremely British flavor. Will she go American in having a bridal party of her own? There isn't too much longer before we find out!