Well, that didn't take long. Less than six hours after joining the social media site, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke an Instagram record, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Although, given the royal couple's massive fanbase, it's not exactly a huge surprise.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a slideshow post about creating an account dedicated to their activities. And the @SussexRoyal account amassed more than 1 million followers in five hours and 45 minutes, according to Guinness World Records. That means @SussexRoyal now holds a record for being the Instagram account to pass the 1 million follower mark in the shortest amount of time.

As Guinness World Records explains, K-Pop star Kang Daniel held the record before the Sussexes created their Instagram account. He passed the 1 million mark in just 11 hours and 36 minutes, which is still super impressive. But it's hard to beat the fanbase that the royals, especially Harry and Meghan, have across the globe.

As of Wednesday afternoon, meanwhile, @SussexRoyal has 2.8 million followers on Instagram. And the account's first post is already on its way to reaching 1 million likes. Currently, the slideshow has more than 984,000 likes. The royal couple's first Instagram caption reads,

"'Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.'- Harry & Meghan"

Harry and Meghan also shared a second Instagram post on Wednesday, highlighting some of Harry's work to end the mental health stigma. The royal couple posted several pictures of Harry meeting with people at a YMCA location to talk about mental health. The caption reads in part,

"It takes courage, strength and honesty, but talking through your mental health issues often becomes the key to dealing with them... 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. It is a part of all of us. Have an unashamed conversation on how you feel, be empowered to share your story and you will see you are not alone."

With the new Instagram account, fans might be excited to see a peek into Harry and Meghan's life, especially with their baby on the way. But the new Instagram post shows that they'll also be using the account to highlight issues that are important to the two of them.

Other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and the Duke of York, already have their own Instagram accounts. And there are the Kensington Palace and Clarence House accounts, which share news from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, respectively, as well as the broader Royal Family account. But the new account is dedicated specifically to Meghan and Harry. And based on the millions of followers @SussexRoyal already has, there's definitely demand for the new account.

And as far as Instagram records go, the Sussexes could break another one soon. Currently, the most-liked Instagram photo is a picture of an egg. The simple image famously earned more likes than the previous record holder, Kylie Jenner's first photo of baby Stormi. But given how quickly fans have gravitated toward the new royal account, that could change when Meghan and Harry welcome their baby.

The reception for the @SussexRoyal account only emphasizes how much love fans have for the royal couple. And when the account shares important messages, like Wednesday's post about mental health, they'll be able to reach millions of people, which is pretty powerful.