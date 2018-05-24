Fans of the royal wedding might be wondering when Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's, next public appearance will be, and the curiosity is understandable. There's good news for royal-watchers, though — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next public appearance will be on June 9, in honor of the Queen of the United Kingdom's birthday. The Queen's actual birthday is in April — April 21, to be exact — but the Trooping the Colour parade is traditionally held in June each year.

As Royal.UK explains, the tradition dates back more than 260 years. The parade is held in honor of the Queen's birthday (regardless of when the actual date is), with the event taking place in June in the hopes of good weather. After all, nothing would ruin a parade like London's infamous rains.

The parade is an elaborate affair, with hundreds of soldiers and horses involved. And, naturally, plenty of citizens show up to cheer at the parade and wish the Queen well. The Trooping the Colour parade starts at Buckingham Palace and goes to the Horse Guard's Palace, Royal.UK explains.

The other royal family members don't have a passive role in the parade, either. They're a part of the procession, too, with some traveling on horseback and some riding in carriages. So expect to see Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan joining in on the festivities.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And if you're wondering whether or not the couple will be on horseback or in one of the carriages, it looks like it will be the latter form of transportation for Prince Harry and his wife. At last year's Trooping the Colour event, Prince Harry rode in a carriage, alongside Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Meanwhile, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales rode on horseback at the 2017 event. Apparently, it all has to do with rankings, Hello explained — Prince William and Prince Charles are royal colonels, which entitles them to a place of honor on horseback at the parade. Still, Prince Harry probably won't mind the chance to spend a little extra time with Meghan during the carriage ride.

And if you're worried that the Queen didn't get to celebrate her actual birthday a month ago, don't be. Back in April, there was a massive concert in honor of the Queen's 92nd birthday, including artists ranging from Shaggy to Tom Jones. So the Trooping the Colour event is just one of multiple birthday celebrations in her honor.

After the royal wedding on May 19, Prince Harry and Markle have appeared together for Prince Charles' birthday celebration on Tuesday. (The Queen isn't the only one celebrating her birthday out of season — Prince Charles' birthday is actually in November.) Markle wore a Philip Treacy hat to the event — along with a $20,000 Cartier bracelet that was reportedly a wedding gift from Prince Harry.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Based on her first public appearance this week, it looks like Meghan Markle is settling into royal life quite nicely so far. Of course, there's still a learning curve — Markle is reportedly taking duchess lessons from a former staffer of the Queen, according to People. (One can only hope the etiquette lessons are similar to Mia Thermopolis' princess lessons in The Princess Diaries.)

Between all of the reported lessons and the royal couple's upcoming public appearances, hopefully Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be able to take their honeymoon at some point. The couple is reportedly interested in visiting Namibia, and after getting married in front of basically the entire world on live TV, they definitely deserve a vacation.