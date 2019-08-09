As royal watchers are fully aware, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are always going to keep Princess Diana's spirit alive. Most recently, they did exactly that via a tribute on Instagram. As People noted, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quoted Princess Diana on Instagram, which marked the first time that the couple had done so on their independent account. And the quote they chose to highlight ties back to the duke, duchess, and princess' charitable mindsets.

On Aug. 9, Harry and Markle urged their followers to lead with kindness, just as Diana did. They posted a quote from the late royal, which read,

"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."

As the couple explained in their caption, they wanted to share a quote that would inspire their fans in a positive manner, "Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales." Of course, by using the eloquent words of Princess Diana, you can safely say that they have indeed inspired many.

Given how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are always putting a charitable foot forward, it's no surprise to see that they'd share such a special, altruistic-themed quote to honor Princess Diana.

According to People, this recent Instagram post marked the first time that Harry and Markle have mentioned Diana on their official Sussex Royal account. Even though they haven't mentioned the duke's mother by name before, they have honored the Princess of Wales in another, subtle way. On May 12, in honor of Mother's Day, the duke and duchess shared a new photo of baby Archie, whom they had welcomed only days before the occasion. As People pointed out, in the background of the photo, fans could get a glimpse at some forget-me-not flowers, which just so happen to have been Diana's favorites.

The caption for the post read, in part, "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you." They also included a short poem from Nayyirah Waheed that packs an emotional punch to the already sweet tribute, "my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived."

In addition to posting meaningful tributes on Instagram, Harry and Markle are also making sure to keep in close contact with the Spencer side of his family, including Diana's sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. Both of the prince's aunts attended baby Archie's christening in July, as seen in photos from the official Sussex Royal account. “Harry is close to Diana’s family,” a "royal source" told People around the time of the christening, “It meant a lot to them to share a photo of their full family.”

Based on their many Instagram tributes to their close bond with the Spencer family, it's clear that Markle and Harry will always be sure to keep Diana's positive spirit alive.