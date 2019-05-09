Now that baby Archie is here, British royal fans are celebrating in all kinds of ways, including giving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sweet presents. For example, on Thursday, Prince Harry received an adorable baby gift while attending the Invictus Games 2020 launch countdown in The Hauge in the Netherlands. Actually, the British royal family member was supposed to be in the Netherlands on May 8, but seeing as he had a prior and very important family obligation, he had to miss one day.

As reported by ELLE UK, during his visit on May 9, Princess Margriet of the Netherlands gave Harry a super cute onesie for his son. The best part is the tiny piece of clothing had "Invictus Games" printed on the front. As you can see below, the Duke of Sussex couldn't help but smile, while holding up the onesie and posing for photos. He's definitely one proud dad, who also probably can't wait to put the outfit on baby Archie.

If that isn't enough, ELLE UK also reported that Margriet gave Harry another present, but one for the prince and not Archie. She gifted him a custom Invictus Games jacket that had "daddy" stitched on it. And, yes, he proudly wore it. You can see an image of the Harry in the jacket below.

According to People, he was also given a soft rattle toy and baby socks that had "I love Daddy" on them. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is going to be one spoiled baby, that's for sure.

The publication also reported that Harry's friend, JJ Chalmers, opened up about Harry's first few days as a parent. Chalmers said about Harry and fatherhood, "He said it's amazing but it's hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do . . . and then he woke up."

Being a mother and father to Archie is definitely going to be an entirely new and sometimes difficult journey for Harry and Meghan Markle. That said, they are leaning on each other and certainly enjoying this wonderful time in their lives. Like Markle said during Archie's first photocall, "It's pretty amazing, I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." The former Suits star added about her son, "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." She even described Archie as a "dream" and called the experience "magic."

Some might be wondering why Harry departed London so soon after Archie's birth. If you didn't know, the Invictus Games were founded by Harry. They are a multi-national sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick veterans and serving armed forces members. Seeing as the games are so near and dear to the royal's heart, it's understandable why he left home only three days after Archie's birth. A source told Vanity Fair, "The Invictus Games means so much to Harry — it was important to him to be there."

Vanity Fair also reported that Harry would be returning to London sometime Thursday evening. According to the Daily Express, Harry is "expected to take two weeks of paternity leave," but explained that "Harry’s royal status may mean he gets pulled away on royal duty before he can spend a full two weeks at home."

If Harry does go on paternity leave, he'll probably welcome the break at home with Markle and Archie. And, plus, taking two weeks off would give him even more time to gush over his son wearing the adorable Invictus Games onesie.