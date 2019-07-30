While he and Meghan Markle only recently welcomed their first child into the world, it seems as if Prince Harry has already put a lot of thought into growing their royal family in the future. While speaking to Dr. Jane Goodall during an interview for British Vogue, Prince Harry revealed exactly how many kids he wants. The topic came up while he and Goodall were discussing the environment, which Harry says is something that now, as a father, he's increasingly concerned about preserving.

So, Goodall has long-been world-renowned for her career in primatology, which is essentially the study of nonhuman primates. While she first became famous for her work with chimpanzees back in the '60s, in recent years she's shifted her focus to environmental conservation and awareness.

She and Harry touched on an array of important topics during their conversation for British Vogue, but their discussion about the current state of our planet, in particular, is what prompted the prince to open up about fatherhood.

"We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us," Harry pointed out in regards to the often carelessly negative impact humans have had on the environment. "We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying," he admitted.

"It is terrifying," Goodall replied to the prince. "Especially as you’ve just had a baby."

Harry then went on to explain how having a child can undoubtedly make the issue of conservation seem more urgent, but that it's something he's been passionate about "even before having a child and hoping to have children." Wait — hoping to have more children?

"Not too many!" Goodall joked in response to his implied admission. "Two, maximum!" Harry clarified. And there you have it.

Unfortunately, the prince didn't give any additional details about when baby Archie can expect a sibling. The two-month-old will have plenty of cousins to play with in the meantime, though, and it sounds like he and his royal relatives have already begun to get along grandly.

"They dote on him," a source recently told Us Weekly of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children: Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; and Prince Louis, 1. "Charlotte treats Meghan and Harry's son like a little doll and is always asking after him." Aww. How sweet is that?

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obviously, Archie is still a tad too young to fully engage with his cousins. Based on the way that George and Charlotte reportedly "include [14-month-old Louis] in their activities," as the same source revealed to Us Weekly, it won't be long before he's crawling around with the rest of the gang.

Harry and William have been close their entire lives, so it's no surprise that the Prince and Markle want Archie to have a sibling of his own to grow up alongside. So, how much longer will they wait before trying to make that happen? Who knows. For now, though, they've got plenty to focus on, including making the planet better for both Archie and those to come.