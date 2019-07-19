When a new Royal enters the fold, the world begins analyzing that person's relationships with other members of the monarchy. When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, everyone wondered what her friendship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton was like. And now, Us Weekly is providing some reported insight on baby Archie's relationship with his cousins — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1. Spoiler alert: there's no need to worry about cousin conflict just yet.

An anonymous source recently told the Us that the bond between George, Charlotte, and their newest family member is well under way. "They dote on him," the source exclusively told the outlet. "Charlotte treats Meghan and Harry's son like a little doll and is always asking after him."

Although Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is only two months old, since the royal baby's birth in May, he's already had the opportunity to spend quality time with family. A source revealed to Us that in June, when Archie attended the Trooping the Colour parade, he was able to "meet some of his cousins." On July 10, photos also emerged with all of the littlest Royals at a polo match at the Billingbear Polo Club where both Prince William and Prince Harry were participating.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The polo match, with his cousins by his side, was Archie's first public appearance. Earlier in the month, on July 6, Markle and Harry announced via their official Sussex Instagram account that Archie had been christened at Windsor Castle, though unlike George, Charlotte, and Louis before him, Archie's ceremony was more private.

While Archie's blossoming friendship with his two older cousins is apparent, the Us source also claimed that George and Charlotte include their 14-month-old brother "in their activities." They "have a blast playing together," the source continued. "Charlotte's a bit of a tomboy and loves climbing and sports. Although Charlotte's much bossier than George, she looks up to him. They squabble over small things like toys, but the majority of the time they get along."

At the end of the day, as much attention and analyzing as the Royal children receive, they're just normal kids (sort of). Charlotte has been known to strike a strong wave at events, while both siblings seemingly had the time of their lives exploring their mother's garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. It's even rumored that Prince George could've spoiled the baby name chosen by Uncle Harry and Aunt Meg back in January, when he claimed his "nickname" was Archie to a confused local.

So, of course George and Charlotte would take an interest in a new baby in their circle. But, there could just as easily be some good-natured rough-housing in the years to come. It will be a fascinating watch for Royal enthusiasts to see how Archie's future role in Royal life will take shape. His chances of assuming the throne are far less likely than his older cousins, of course.

But for now, it's adorable to hear about the potential play dates between Archie and his cousins. The cousins who play hide and seek in the castle together, stay together, right?